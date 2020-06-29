WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HSRC announces the publication of its research report, "China COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024". According to the report, the Chinese cumulative 2020-2024 COVID-19 will be larger than $188 Billion, which is 11.7% of the global cumulative market. Furthermore, according to the upcoming July 1, 2020 updated report version, the cumulative 2020-2024 Global Coronavirus Pandemic Mitigation Products Market* is forecast to be worth between $1.6 and $2.1 Trillion.
Following a total 83,462 COVID-19 cases, 4,634 deaths and an extremely long lockdown of millions, China is ahead of the curve in its recovery from the recent COVID-19 outbreak, with many provinces slowly returning to normal levels of activity. Factories are restarting production and consumers are beginning to spend again. However, the crisis has had a dramatic and lingering impact on the Chinese economy. Having said that, the June outbreak in Beijing has witnessed 260 persons infected with COVID-19 is a reminder that a every measure should be taken to mitigate a second wave.
According to the China COVID-19 Mitigation Products Market -2020-2024 report six elements contributed to the effective containment of the COVID-19 outbreak:
- Lessons learned from past outbreaks
- China PPE industry
- Draconic lockout of 50 million people
- The "health code" surveillance infrastructure
- China's Safe City infrastructure
- "We will invest whatever it takes to contain the outbreak" policy
Lessons learned from past viral outbreaks
Due to the 2003 SARS outbreak, the Chinese government has been worried about the potential return of the deadly virus. It restructured the country healthcare system to handle the next outbreak. China extended the laboratory networks to handle the pathogens of infectious diseases; moreover it founded a new laboratory in Wuhan and another laboratory to study pneumonia with uncertain origins.
It is believed that a quicker publication of the epidemic information was a lesson that China learned from the SARS outbreak as the lack of information release worsened the outbreak.
With the improved public health system, China managed to handle several public health emergencies. In coping with the 2009 H1N1 flu outbreak, China developed and distributed vaccines to 100 million people within months as an active prevention. During the 2013 H7N9 outbreak in East China, the country's health system identified the pathogen five days after the outbreak. Test kits were designed and distributed to all mainland provinces three days after the identification. Within months, effective vaccines were developed. Besides, Chinese academic community was the first to reveal the virus's transmission methods, molecular mechanisms and effective treatment.
Chinese PPE industry
China manufactures the majority of the globe's PPE. In Q-1 2020, as the coronavirus tore through China went into lockdown, Chinese PPE factories ramped up production. Then China tried to jump-start the economy. With the pandemic spreading throughout the rest of the world, demand for Personal Protection Gear soared to the point that factory owners in the industry began boasting that they owned money printing machines. As orders of consumer goods shrunk, anxious manufacturers who had the clean rooms and know-how needed to make PPE switched their lines over to make face masks, gloves and PPE gowns.
With demand exploding, full payment up front became the norm. Fraud and counterfeit products proliferated. In April, the PRC government rolled out actions intended to clamp down on counterfeit PPE, and it became even trickier to ship products out of China.
The "health code" service
The Chinese government which invested already billions on advanced people surveillance infrastructure based on 230 million video camera backed by face recognition systems extended this infrastructure to mitigate the pandemic. The extension is called the "health code" service.
The "health code" service is run on the ubiquitous smart phone's platforms Alipay and WeChat. It was developed for the government to give users color-coded labels based on their health condition and travel record, and a QR code that can be scanned by government authorities.
As millions of peoples in China emerge from a long period of lockdown, their freedom of movement is largely dependent on the "health code" apps.
The apps users with a green code are allowed to travel relatively freely. A yellow code indicates that the holder should be in home isolation, and a red one indicates a verified COVID-19 patient who should be in quarantine.
The apps have become an integral part of Chinese authorities' supervision of individuals and their movements in and out of affected areas.
The "health code" service app draws on medical information including: COVID-19 related symptoms (e.g., fever, cough), medical treatment, isolated surveillance, contact information, travel record of the pandemic area, user's travel history including the mode of travel and what seat they sat in, and details on the vehicle and its driver.
View the comprehensive TOC of this report
This 1020-page 5-volume market mega report is the first and most comprehensive review of the new global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market available today. The "COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024" report presents a thorough market analysis of 54 products & services sub-reports, 6 vertical, 4 revenue source, 5 regional and 13 national markets providing in-depth analysis of this newly formed market.
The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market and provides answers to questions such as:
- What is the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market size and what are the forecasted trends during 2020-2024?
- What are the most attractive business opportunities?
- What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?
- What are the COVID-19 Mitigation technology & services trends?
- What is the 212 sub-markets size over the 2020-2024 period?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
To adhere to our high standards of research, as nobody can truly forecast the future of this on-going pandemic, we include in the report two scenarios:
- Optimistic scenario – assumes (among other things) that mass vaccination will commence by July 2021
- Conservative scenario – assumes (among other things) that no mass vaccination will be available until July 2024
With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent in the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
- 54 products and services:
- COVID-19 Vaccines
- COVID-19 Therapeutic Drugs
- Other COVID-19 Pharma Industry Products
- PCR Instrumentation & Software
- Robotic PCR Systems & Software
- PCR Reagents & Consumables
- Nose & Mouth Swabs
- Self-collection PCR Test Kits
- Serologic Test Kits
- Standoff Thermometry
- X-Ray Procedures
- CT Procedures
- Ultrasound Procedures
- Wastewater Testing
- PACS & Teleradiology
- Medical PPE Gowns
- Medical Gloves
- Medical Face Masks
- Medical Face Shields
- Medical Eye Protection
- PPE Sterilization: Systems & Consumables
- Hand & Surface Sanitizers
- Decontamination
- Other Personal Protection Gear
- AI, Big Data & Deep Learning
- Homecare IT
- Geo-Surveillance Systems & Services
- E-Health
- Blockchain Technologies
- Other ICT
- Noninvasive Ventilators
- Invasive Mechanical Ventilators
- Next Generation Ventilators
- COVID-19 Homecare (Equipment, Software, Services)
- Portable Ventilators
- Surge Capacity Hospitals & ICUs
- Kidney Dialysis
- Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Procedures
- Other Intensive Care Modalities
- PPE Gowns Manufacturing Plants
- Gloves Manufacturing Plants
- Face Masks Manufacturing Plants
- Face Shields Manufacturing Plants
- Serologic Test Kits Manufacturing Plants
- Melt-Blown PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants
- Spun-Bond PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants
- Self-collection PCR Test Kits Manufacturing Plants
- Ventilators Manufacturing Plants
- PCR Reagents Manufacturing Plants
- PCR Systems Manufacturing Plants
- Nose & Mouth Swabs Manufacturing Plants
- COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Plants
- R&D Equipment & Consumables
- Medical Glass and Other Products & Services
- 6 vertical markets:
- Hospitals & Surge Hospitals
- Clinical Labs
- Clinics
- Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
- Homecare & Nursing Homes
- Research Bodies
- 13 national markets:
- USA
- Canada
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- India
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- 5 regional markets:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
- 4 revenue source markets:
- Product Sales
- Training Services
- Planning & Consulting
- Maintenance & Upgrades
(*) Market size is scenario dependent.
For more information, or to purchase a copy, please visit us here.
About the analysts that composed this report:
The team which composed this report brings 43 years of hands on record in the development and commercialization of healthcare products including: antibody antigen detection, E-health, Bio-decontamination and biosecurity, PACS, teleradiology, PPE, computerized tomography, medical devices, and brings long term cooperation with the FDA and CDC as well as the EU CE and other national medical legislation agencies. As early as January 20, 2020 we recruited all our analysts to research the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation related products & services purchases. We interviewed hundreds of experts, participated in more than 95 conferences and webinars, reviewed more than 1,500 publications and interviewed executives of more than 65 pandemic related companies.
