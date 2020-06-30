ASHBURN, Va., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) is pleased to announce the 2020 ACCP Annual Meeting (#2020ACCP) is now a virtual meeting to be held September 21st – 23rd!
While the virtual format is new, ACCP's commitment to providing an exceptional clinical pharmacology-focused meeting experience remains the same. Registration fees for the virtual meeting are a 75% discount from the original Early Bird price and a 3 Day virtual meeting registration provides you with access to all events!
Register now to secure your seat!
A 3 Day registration includes:
- 19 educational Symposia PLUS a newly added session on the most current status of COVID-19, all including Q&A sessions
- Invited Keynote presentation by Steven D. Gore, MD, will present on "20 Years of 'Epigenetic' Cancer Therapy – Who Are We Fooling?"
- Presentations by all ACCP Recognition Award Winners
- CME or CPE credits
- Two virtual Poster Sessions including recorded presentations of all Posters and the opportunity to contact poster presenters to engage them in conversation during and after the meeting
- Stay current on new offerings from Exhibitors & Sponsors by visiting the virtual Exhibit Hall
- In addition, all registered Attendees will receive access to On Demand recordings of all events after the virtual meeting is completed, providing you the luxury of viewing all sessions, rather than having to choose between concurrent sessions as you would in a live setting
Three outstanding Pre-meeting Workshops will be hosted the weeks of September 7th & 14th and are available for a separate fee.
Also available the week of September 14th is a series of events focused on Students, Trainees & Early-stage Professionals , including a virtual Welcome & Coffee Chat, Panel Discussion on generational differences in communication, Podium Presentations by the top four Student Abstract Award Winners and a virtual STEP Networking Social.
ACCP is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.
