GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS has announced that The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute will be held on-line, June 1-5, 2020.
The OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute offers health and human service executives the opportunity, once a year, to get paradigm-shifting new ideas to leverage market trends, scale innovation, and gather tools and skills to build a long-term plan for sustainability. This year, the event is going virtual to provide a strategic learning and networking opportunity for executives planning long-term crisis recovery and resilience, while accommodating the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 crisis.
"Executives of specialty health and human service provider organizations are dealing with many emergencies on a day-to-day basis to keep their doors open for the vulnerable populations they serve. But now more than ever is when they need to think long-term and focus on strategy and innovation to survive in a disrupted market," says Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer at OPEN MINDS. "That's why we are recreating the great content and experience that the Strategy & Innovation Institute always offers in a digital format. Executives across the country can now leverage the benefits from the comfort of their homes."
Throughout the week of June 1, you can participate live in each session and have on-line discussions with faculty. The live event schedule is:
- Strategy & Innovation Institute, June 1 – 3, Noon – 5:30 pm EDT
- Value-Based Reimbursement Executive Seminar, June 4, Noon – 3 pm EDT
- I/DD Executive Summit, June 4, 11 am – 6 pm EDT
- How To Develop A New Service Line Executive Seminar, June 5, Noon – 3 pm EDT
- Children's Services Executive Summit: Emerging Models For Children's Health Homes, June 5, 11 am – 5:30 pm EDT
The full schedule of sessions and faculty listings are available at https://strategy.openminds.com/agenda/
The virtual event format will allow attendees to
- Participate in live on-line discussions with the faculty after each session presentation.
- Access the video recording and the presentation decks for 30 days after the Institute.
- Visit the virtual exhibit hall and download information about products and services the week before and the week after the event.
- Set up personal appointments for product demos throughout the week.
- Schedule personal technical assistance appointments with OPEN MINDS senior team members throughout the week.
- Request one-on-one virtual meetings with select faculty during the week.
- Connect with speakers, experts, and other attendees through the on-line chat and social media for future follow-up on relevant issues.
Registration is open for The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute and the executive seminars and summits. To learn more, call Stacey Cotton, Vice President, OPEN MINDS at 877-350-6463 or email events@openminds.com.
ABOUT OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.
OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.