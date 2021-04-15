PHOENIX, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona-based nonprofit Feeding Matters, the first organization in the world dedicated to advancing the system of care for pediatric feeding disorder (PFD) is proud to host the upcoming 8th annual International Pediatric Feeding Disorder Conference (IPFDC). Now proficient in virtual conferencing, the IPFDC 2021 will be streamed live April 29-30, 2021, and all sessions will be available on-demand until May 31, 2021. The two-day conference is the largest of its kind and is accredited by The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) as well as the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education. Feeding Matters recognizes the importance of a collaborative care model and invites all healthcare disciplines to attend the IPFDC. Every healthcare professional will receive a certificate with CE hours along with a program syllabus that can be submitted to their respective association. The event is presented by Mead Johnson Nutrition and Aveanna Healthcare Medical Solutions and underwritten by several additional sponsors.
Since 2008, the IPFDC has been a leader in providing evidence-based education for the evaluation and treatment of children with PFD featuring intermediate and advanced-level sessions formatted into lightning talks, breakout sessions, and keynote presentations. This year's conference will bring together a lineup of more than 30 of the pediatric feeding community's foremost experts, leaders, and contributors. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be general sessions focused on telehealth. And in continued effort to heighten the individual family engagement experience, there will be reduced cost and pre- conference options specifically designed for families impacted by PFD. Visit this link to learn more about all of this year's internationally renowned presenters. You may also view their biographies and disclosures here. To register for the conference visit: 8th International PFD Conference.
And new to the conference this year attendees can enjoy robust networking opportunities and the first annual pre-conference session, a virtual and interactive kick-off event with dueling pianos and a virtual 5k. To register for these conference options visit: Pre-Conference events. For more information on the joining the 5k event between April 23–25 and purchasing Feeding Matters 5k merchandise please visit: IPFDC Virtual 5k.
"We hope that the entirely virtual and on-demand nature of this year's conference inspires even more healthcare professionals and parents from around the world who serve children with PFD to join us and advance their skills or earn continuing education units," said Jaclyn Pederson, chief executive officer of Feeding Matters. "The conference presents attendees the opportunity to engage with multiple disciplines, families of children with PFD and content experts through evidence-based assessment and management of PFD. Our goal is that every participant walks away with tools for intervention and the ability to earlier identify children with PFD," Pederson concluded.
To secure your registration or see the complete schedule with session descriptions for the year's most prolific and informative pediatric feeding conference, visit International Pediatric Feeding Disorder Conference.
About Feeding Matters
For kids with pediatric feeding disorder (PFD), every bite of food can be painful, scary, or simply impossible to swallow, potentially impeding nutrition, development, growth, and overall well-being. Yet, there is no functional system of care for PFD locally, nationally, or internationally. That's why Feeding Matters is dedicated to creating a world where children with pediatric feeding disorder will thrive. Established in 2006, Feeding Matters is the first organization in the world uniting the concerns of families with the field's leading advocates, experts, and allied healthcare professionals to ignite unprecedented change to the system of care through advocacy, education, support, and research – including a stand-alone diagnosis, the International Pediatric Feeding Disorder Conference, and the Infant and Child Feeding Questionnaire. In 2019, Feeding Matters reached more than 125,000 individuals in 50 states and 143 countries through their programs and website. To learn more about pediatric feeding disorder, visit feedingmatters.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube at @FeedingMatters.
Media Contacts:
Stephanie Sanstead
Public Relations
stephanie@communicadenceco.com
602-476-9997
Jaclyn Pederson, MHI
Chief Executive Officer
Feeding Matters
602.690.6680
