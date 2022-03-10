PHOENIX, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona-based nonprofit Feeding Matters, the first organization in the world dedicated to advancing the system of care for pediatric feeding disorder (PFD) is proud to host the upcoming 9th annual International Pediatric Feeding Disorder Conference (IPFDC). The IPFDC 2022 will be streamed live April 21-22, 2022, with pre-conference events on April 20, 2022. All sessions will be available on-demand for thirty days post-conference.
The two-day conference is the largest of its kind and is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, has been approved to offer Continuing Professional Education Units by American Occupational Therapy Association and by the Commission on Dietetic Registration for the live event. Additionally, Feeding Matters has met the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) requirements and been registered for ASHA CEUs. The event is also endorsed by the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, & Nutrition (NASPGHAN).
Feeding Matters recognizes the importance of a collaborative care model and invites all healthcare disciplines to attend the IPFDC. Every healthcare professional will receive a certificate with CE hours along with a program syllabus that can be submitted to their respective association. The event is presented by Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition and underwritten by several additional sponsors.
Since 2008, the IPFDC has been a leader in providing evidence-based education for the evaluation and treatment of children with PFD featuring intermediate and advanced-level sessions formatted into lightning talks, breakout sessions, and keynote presentations. This year's conference will bring together a lineup of more than 40 of the pediatric feeding community's foremost experts, leaders, and contributors.
As Feeding Matters continues to serve and support individual families impacted by PFD, like Athena Flicek and her 3-year-old son, Ari, who struggled with feeding since birth, the IPFDC is also designed with the family attendee in mind. Prior to receiving resources from Feeding Matters and a subsequent diagnosis, Flicek was often met with inaccurate diagnoses, hurtful dialog and left to feel like an inadequate mother. The Flicek family was running out of options as her newborn constantly choked and vomited on solid foods. That all changed when Athena found Feeding Matters and got aligned with the right healthcare professionals, therapists and community. Ari is one of thousands of stories of hope and support through Feeding Matters and even in the face of difficult odds, this conference helps pave the way for widespread awareness to reach families like theirs. In continued effort to heighten the individual family engagement experience, there will be reduced cost and pre-conference options specifically designed for families impacted by PFD.
Visit this link to learn more about all of this year's internationally renowned presenters. You may also view their biographies and disclosures here. To register for the conference and learn more about pre-conference events with an opportunity to receive continuing education visit: 9th International PFD Conference.
"When it comes to world-class conferences that offer opportunities for healthcare professionals to learn the latest improvements, connect with like-minded colleagues and generate momentum for change in their fields, we know that the medical community has many options," said Jaclyn Pederson, chief executive officer of Feeding Matters. "Our conference is uniquely beneficial in that it offers education on evidence-based assessment and management of pediatric feeding disorder (PFD) in combination with clinical experience and human stories like Ari's, and the 1 in 37 children under the age of 5 in the US like him, afflicted with PFD. This collaborative and inclusive approach improves health outcomes for children with PFD and helps leaders from each of the four domains (medical, feeding skill, nutrition, and psychosocial) to better serve our patients and families," Pederson concluded.
To secure your registration or see the complete schedule with session descriptions for the year's most prolific and informative pediatric feeding conference, visit International Pediatric Feeding Disorder Conference.
About Feeding Matters
For kids with pediatric feeding disorder (PFD), every bite of food can be painful, scary, or simply impossible to swallow, potentially impeding nutrition, development, growth, and overall well-being. Yet, there is no functional system of care for PFD locally, nationally, or internationally. That's why Feeding Matters is dedicated to creating a world where children with pediatric feeding disorder will thrive. Established in 2006, Feeding Matters is the first organization in the world uniting the concerns of families with the field's leading advocates, experts, and allied healthcare professionals to ignite unprecedented change to the system of care through advocacy, education, support, and research – including a stand-alone diagnosis, the International Pediatric Feeding Disorder Conference, and the Infant and Child Feeding Questionnaire. In 2019, Feeding Matters reached more than 125,000 individuals in 50 states and 143 countries through their programs and website. To learn more about pediatric feeding disorder, visit feedingmatters.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube at @FeedingMatters.
Jaclyn Pederson, MHI
Chief Executive Officer
Feeding Matters
602.690.6680
Media Contact
Stephanie Sanstead, PR, Feeding Matters, 602-476-9997, stephanie@communicadenceco.com
Jaclyn Pederson, CEO, Feeding Matters, 602-690-6680, jpederson@feedingmatters.org
