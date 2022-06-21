Scoliosis, a potentially painful back condition, will affect 3% of the population, or around nine million people. In support of National Scoliosis Awareness Month in June, Hey Clinic for Scoliosis & Spine Care will partner with the A.E. Finley YMCA and offer free scoliosis screenings.
During National Scoliosis Awareness Month in June, healthcare professionals from Hey Clinic will offer free scoliosis screening to children and adults at the A.E. Finley YMCA's Annual Freedom Festival celebration at 9216 Baileywick Road, Raleigh, NC on June 26th from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Clinicians will also show parents how they can continue to screen their children using a smartphone bubble app at home. "Since our Hey Clinic team cares for children and adults with spinal deformities, we have seen many adult patients who regret that they were never given the choice to have scoliosis screening and/or early treatment as a child or adolescent, which resulted in their suffering decades later. Diagnosing scoliosis early gives patients and families treatment choices like special scoliosis exercises and bracing, which can often stop or even reverse scoliosis in some cases if the curves are caught when they are smaller. Awareness combined with early screening are the first two important steps to take advantage of the window of opportunity for treatment and prevention at a younger age." says Dr. Lloyd Hey, Director of Hey Clinic.
Hey Clinic team members will also provide handouts for spine and bone health. They will discuss the importance of vitamin D and calcium, obtaining and maintaining a proper body weight, and how to prevent common bone diseases such as osteoporosis.
The YMCA is expecting over 1000 people to attend the celebration that will include music, activities, food vendors and fireworks. Gates will open at 5:30 and the event is open to both members and the public. "The Y's mission has always been to create programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body, so we're excited to partner with Hey Clinic and bring awareness to scoliosis by offering free screening at the Freedom Festival," says a Finley YMCA representative.
For more information on scoliosis treatments and screening visit HeyClinic.com
About Hey Clinic for Scoliosis & Spine Care and Dr. Lloyd Hey
Dr. Lloyd Hey has served as a scoliosis surgeon for children, adolescents, and adults for the last 26 years. Dr. Hey earned his undergraduate degree from MIT and received his MD through the Harvard/MIT Health Sciences and Technology (HST) MD program, and Orthopedic Residency at Harvard. He obtained his pediatric orthopedic training at Boston Children's Hospital, and adult spine training at Duke. Dr. Hey held a surgical position at Duke University and was Associate Professor, Division Orthopedic Surgery, Department of Surgery, Duke University for his first nearly 10 years in practice.
In 2005, Dr. Hey started Hey Clinic for Scoliosis & Spine Care and in addition to his Raleigh practice, he has served as Chairman of the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS) Safety & Value Committee and Chair of the Adult Deformity Committee. His scoliosis spine surgery checklist has been used as the basis for the SRS spine safety checklist, which he will be presenting at the SRS Annual Meeting in September 2022. He also runs a special internship/mentorship program for pre-med students, and a patient safety & resilience organization called CareGuard.org.
