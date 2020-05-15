CHICAGO, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning July 15, 2021, the Certifying Board (CB) of the American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) will follow an updated Content Outline for the CMA (AAMA)® Certification Exam (Content Outline). The Content Outline acts as exam candidates' navigation tool for study and lists the subject matter covered in the CMA (AAMA)® Certification Exam by topic category.
In preparation for this change, the new Content Outline is now available on the AAMA website, along with the previously published version that will continue to be effective through July 14, 2021.
Access both versions on the Exam Content Outline webpage of the AAMA website:
- Content Outline for the CMA (AAMA)® Certification Exam (effective through 7/14/21)
- Content Outline for the CMA (AAMA)® Certification Exam (effective on and after 7/15/21)
The CB updated the Content Outline using the AAMA 2018–2019 Occupational Analysis of Medical Assistants. To ensure the currency and unsurpassed quality of the exam and the CMA (AAMA) credential, the CB undertakes an occupational analysis of the medical assisting profession approximately every five years by collecting and analyzing survey data. The findings from the occupational analysis give the CB direction to update the Content Outline, which enables the Task Force for Test Construction to write exam items that measure candidates' knowledge and skills, confirming that they meet professional standards.
The results of the survey, which included information from approximately 4,000 medical assistants, required adjusting the percentage of questions for each category (clinical, administrative, general). Notably, the number of administrative and general questions has slightly decreased, while the amount of clinical competency questions has increased 12%.
Exam candidates taking the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam before July 15, 2021, should continue to use the previously published Content Outline to study for the exam. Candidates who plan to take the exam on or after July 15, 2021, should use the updated Content Outline.
About the CMA (AAMA)®
The Certified Medical Assistant® (AAMA)—or CMA (AAMA)—credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA).
The CB and its CMA (AAMA) Certification Program are the only medical assisting certifying body and certification program (respectively) that hold accreditation under both International Standard ISO/IEC 17024 and the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). The National Board of Medical Examiners constructs and administers the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam.
Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released. Every day the AAMA responds to more than 100 employer requests for CMA (AAMA) certification verification—for both current and potential employees.
About the AAMA
The mission of the American Association of Medical Assistants is to provide the medical assistant professional with education, certification, credential acknowledgment, networking opportunities, scope-of-practice protection, and advocacy for quality patient-centered health care.
