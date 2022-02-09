Nile Kron, 4, of Iowa City, Iowa, a patient at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, was named the new Ace Cares for Kids All-Star at a surprise event held February 9, 2022, that included the University of Iowa football team and Head Coach Kirk Ferentz. Nile will serve as the ninth national ambassador for the Ace Foundation, raising awareness for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide and generating essential funding for other children facing illness. Over the past 30 years, the Ace Foundation has raised more than $160 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.