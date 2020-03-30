DUBLIN, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced that The Allergan Foundation has awarded approximately $13 million in charitable grants in 2020 as part of its commitment to providing a lasting and positive impact in the communities in which Allergan employees live and work. The 2020 donations support programs dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic response as well as initiatives supporting Mental Health, Eye Care and Breast Health. The 2020 grants bring The Allergan Foundation's total donations in its 22-year history to approximately $108 million, including $57 million since the beginning of 2015.
COVID-19
The Allergan Foundation's 2020 donations include a total of $2.0 million dedicated to more than 70 organizations responding to the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The goal of these fast-track grants is to put much needed financial help in the hands of organizations who support vulnerable people in need of food, housing and mental health services as quickly as possible," said Brent Saunders, Chairman of The Allergan Foundation. "We are humbled by the care these front-line organizations provide to people in need in California, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Ohio, Florida and several international locations (supported by a grant to the Allergan International Foundation), and proud to add them to the many organizations we support who are making a difference in the health and wellbeing of our communities."
Included among the organizations receiving grants are the following:
- New York Community Trust NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund
- Community Food Bank of New Jersey
- Orange County, California United Way
- Central Texas Food Bank
- Freestore Foodbank, Cincinnati, Ohio
To demonstrate its support for those impacted by COVID-19, The Allergan Foundation has temporarily updated its logo to include the shape of a heart. We're all in this together!
Mental Health
The Allergan Foundation has awarded more than $3 million in 2020 grants dedicated toward programs supporting Mental Health, including the training of more psychiatrists and psychologists to help address the growing number of people in need of behavioral health and mental health services.
Eye Care
In 2020 year-to-date, The Allergan Foundation has awarded $2.4 million in grants to Eye Care health initiatives, including Research to Prevent Blindness, Glaucoma Research Foundation and Hellen Keller International, among others.
Breast Health
The Allergan Foundation has donated $1.2 million in support of Breast Health initiatives in 2020, including Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, BreastCancer.org and others. The 2020 donations fulfill the Foundation's 2018 pledge of $2 million in support of Breast Health Initiatives within three years.
About The Allergan Foundation
The Allergan Foundation is a U.S.-based, private charitable foundation committed to providing a lasting and positive impact in the communities in which Allergan employees live and work. The Allergan Foundation focuses its support on charitable efforts dedicated to promoting access to quality healthcare and improving patient diagnosis, treatment, care and quality of life. Established in 1998, The Allergan Foundation has donated approximately $108 million to a wide variety of philanthropic pursuits globally. For more information, visit The Allergan Foundation website at www.AllerganFoundation.org.
About Allergan plc
Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global pharmaceutical leader focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology. As part of its approach to delivering innovation for better patient care, Allergan has built one of the broadest pharmaceutical and device research and development pipelines in the industry.
With colleagues and commercial operations located in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.
For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.
