DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced that The Allergan Foundation has fast-tracked another $2 million dollars in charitable grants for community organizations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new grants double The Allergan Foundation's total COVID-19 donations to date, raising the total to $4 million. The donations are dedicated to 57 organizations working on the front lines of the community response to the pandemic in New York, New Jersey, California, Texas, Ohio, Florida and internationally.
Included among the organizations receiving grants are the following:
- Food Bank for New York City
- Interfaith Food Pantry of New Jersey
- Charitable Ventures of Orange County, California
- Central Texas Food Bank
- Freestore Foodbank, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Hope South Florida
- Direct Relief
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to adversely impact people and communities, these essential organizations are helping the people most in need, providing them with food, housing and mental health services," said Brent Saunders, Chairman of The Allergan Foundation. "We applaud them for the critical front-line care they are providing, which The Allergan Foundation is proud to help support."
In 2020 to date, The Allergan Foundation has awarded a total of approximately $17 million in charitable grants as part of its commitment to providing a lasting and positive impact in the communities in which Allergan employees live and work. In addition to COVID-19, the 2020 donations support programs dedicated to Mental Health, Eye Care and Breast Health. The 2020 grants bring The Allergan Foundation's total donations in its 22-year history to approximately $112 million, including $61 million since the beginning of 2015.
About The Allergan Foundation
The Allergan Foundation is a U.S.-based, private charitable foundation committed to providing a lasting and positive impact in the communities in which Allergan employees live and work. The Allergan Foundation focuses its support on charitable efforts dedicated to promoting access to quality healthcare and improving patient diagnosis, treatment, care and quality of life. Established in 1998, The Allergan Foundation has donated approximately $112 million to a wide variety of philanthropic pursuits globally. For more information, visit The Allergan Foundation website at www.AllerganFoundation.org.
About Allergan plc
Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global pharmaceutical leader focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology. As part of its approach to delivering innovation for better patient care, Allergan has built one of the broadest pharmaceutical and device research and development pipelines in the industry.
With colleagues and commercial operations located in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.
For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; the impact of uncertainty around timing of generic entry related to key products, including RESTASIS®, on our financial results; risks associated with divestitures, acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; risks related to impairments; uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected cost reductions, projected debt reduction, projected synergies, restructurings, increased costs, and adverse tax consequences; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Allergan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
