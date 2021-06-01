The American Academy of Thermology has revised its Guidelines For Breast Thermal Imaging. The 2021 revision represents a significant update from the previous version and clearly defines Breast Thermography as a breast thermal findings assessment. Thermal findings can then be utilized as an assessment tool of breast health. (PRNewsfoto/American Academy of Thermology)

 By American Academy of Thermology

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Thermology (AAT), the nation's premier medical thermology organization whose mission is to promulgate the use of infrared imaging into clinical medicine, announces it 2021 Annual Scientific Session Program.   This year's scientific session will be virtual.  The full program can be found at https://annualmeeting.aathermology.org/

Topics from an international pool of experts include application of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Software as a Medical Device, thermal applications for neuro-musculoskeletal conditions, assessment of breast pathology, veterinary applications for equine, sports and performance animals, and oral-systemic applications for fever detection, gastroenterology, and family medicine. 

Every three years AAT Guidelines for medical thermology are reviewed.  This year the Neuro-musculoskeletal and Breast Thermal Imaging Guidelines were updated.  The 2021 changes will be reviewed during the Scientific Session. One day preceding the scientific session the AAT will conduct a live, virtual Physician's Medical Thermography Interpretation course.   Details can be found at: https://annualmeeting.aathermology.org/physician-thermography-interpretation-course-registration/   

Each year the AAT puts on a scientific session that provides an in depth look at medical thermography.  The AAT Annual Session is recognized as being at the forefront of training and education for the field.  Interested parties should register at: https://annualmeeting.aathermology.org/product/annual-session-tickets/.

About the American Academy of Thermology

The American Academy of Thermology is a 501c(3) that promulgates the scientific application of medical thermology.  The AAT was founded in 1971 and is a multi-disciplinary organization that promotes education, research and the clinical application of medical infrared imaging.  

Robert Schwartz, MD

Chairman of the Board, American Academy of Thermology

864-236-1073

info@aathermology.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-academy-of-thermology-announces-its-2021-annual-scientific-session-program-301302347.html

SOURCE American Academy of Thermology

