TAMPA, Fla., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- March is the month when Americans and the U.S. Congress are asked to focus on kidney disease, a condition that impacts 40 million people, with an additional 700,000 suffering from kidney failure. The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) is raising its voice against a silent killer throughout March. Founded in 1969, AAKP is the oldest and largest, fully independent patient-led, kidney patient organization in the U.S. This March marks the first National Kidney Month in AAKP's Decade of the Kidney™ Initiative.
Throughout the month, AAKP will be activating its patient, living donor, and care partner members; engaging the public and elected leaders on Capitol Hill; and taking action to shine a spotlight on the profound personal and financial impacts kidney disease has on the daily lives of fellow Americans and their families. Through the AAKP Center for Patient Engagement and Advocacy and the AAKP Center for Patient Research and Education; thousands of Americans will be encouraged to raise their voice in support of those who suffer and for innovations and legislative efforts to help extend lives and empower patients to pursue their life goals and aspirations.
In March, AAKP will highlight many of its national education and advocacy programs and encourages the kidney community to join our efforts by participating in Association activities all month long:
- AAKP Ambassadors Host Nationwide Lobby Days at Dialysis Facilities. Many of AAKP's over 150 + Ambassadors will be onsite at various dialysis facilities throughout the month to speak one-on-one with fellow patients and share valuable educational resources.
AAKP Raise Your Voice Campaign aims to increase AAKP social media followers in recognition of Kidney Month 2020
- AAKP Counts Down to World Kidney Day March 12th – www.aakp.org/world-kidney-day;
- Special Edition FREE AAKP HealthLine webinar will focus on inspirational patient stories of thriving and not defined by their diagnosis of kidney disease. Click here for more information.
- Kidneys on Capitol Hill – Congressional Days with AAKP Leaders and Ambassadors united with over 100 kidney patients from across America on March 16-17. Two targeted days of both in-person meetings and online activity aimed at educating Congress, AAKP will join organizations including the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), the PKD Foundation, the Alport Syndrome Foundation (ASF), and the IGA Nephropathy Foundation of America (IGAN) to bring AAKP's independent perspectives to the table to discuss current and emerging legislation impacting kidney care – GET INVOLVED FROM HOME – visit the AAKP Action Center.
- SAVE THE DATE! AAKP Opens Registration for 45th Annual National Patient Meeting. AAKP hosts the largest gathering of kidney patients and their family members in the U.S. Join us Sept. 11-13 in Washington, DC at the Omni Shoreham hotel. Click here to learn more, early bird registration discounts are available through June 30th!
For more information about AAKP's educational and advocacy programs, visit www.aakp.org or join today as a FREE member at www.aakp.org/join.
Founded in 1969, AAKP is the largest and oldest, fully independent kidney patient organization in America. Governed by a patient-majority Board of Directors, AAKP conducts national education programs designed to better inform kidney patients, care partners, and policy-makers about the true impacts of kidney disease, prevention efforts, and treatment methods. AAKP executes a national advocacy strategy in conjunction with allied kidney organizations designed to insert the patient voice into proposed policies, research efforts, and care deliberations before the Executive Branch and the U.S. Congress.
