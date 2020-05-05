ATLANTA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coronavirus pandemic has posed a serious challenge to the American Cancer Society's ability to provide cancer patients and their caregivers support during an unprecedented time.
On Tuesday, May 5, the Society is asking for the public's support us during #GivingTuesdayNow.
"The impact of coronavirus is particularly frightening for cancer patients and survivors, who are especially vulnerable," said Gary Reedy, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society. "So much is at stake, and we simply can't leave cancer patients, survivors, and their loved ones to fight this alone, so we are asking the public to consider helping however they can."
Donations to ACS on #GivingTuesdayNow will be matched to a total of $100,000.
The American Cancer Society continues to assist patients with critical support and information, especially important during the pandemic. Due to its crippling impact, cancer patients, caregivers, and survivors are turning to ACS cancer experts for information and resources to navigate the COVID-19.
While its physical offices are closed, the National Cancer Information Center's (NCIC) trained cancer information specialists are continuing to provide information to cancer patients and their caregivers 24/7 in live calls and video chats. In fact, 80% of the roughly 70,000 monthly calls to the American Cancer Society in March and April were related to COVID-19 and cancer.
"Our callers are scared," said Christina Edgar, a cancer information specialist at NCIC. "They're scared about not being able to have procedures done (surgeries, etc.), not being able to get to and from treatment or doctor's appointments, scared about contracting the virus as they have compromised immune systems. We've become a lifeline to our patients during this COVID-19 crisis."
ACS is also repurposing its Hope Lodge facilities to offer free rooms to health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic response. And its non-partisan advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), continues to advocate at federal, state, and local levels for access critical health care for the most vulnerable – an urgent need in the face of this pandemic.
To donate to the American Cancer Society on #GivingTuesdayNow, go to: cancer.org/givingtuesdaynow