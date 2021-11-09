ST. LOUIS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has honored 11 members with ACLM's prestigious fellowship designation for outstanding achievement in the field of lifestyle medicine and exceptional dedication to advancing the organization's mission.
The 2021 Fellows were announced Friday, Nov. 5, at LM 2021, ACML's annual conference attended by more than 2,300 physicians, allied health professionals, medical residents, health care executives, researchers and leaders in the field of lifestyle medicine, as well as supporting organizations, political and civic leaders and members of the press. These 11 join 43 others who have earned this designation.
"I am so pleased to congratulate the 2021 class of Fellows for demonstrating the highest standard of professional development and contributions to the fast-growing field of lifestyle medicine," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "This year's honorees have emerged as true leaders in pursuit of our shared mission to advance evidenced-based lifestyle medicine to treat, reverse and prevent non-communicable, chronic disease."
The class of 2021 includes:
- Jeni Shull Clayton, MD, MPH, DipABLM, Riverview Health, Noblesville, Ind.
- David Donohue, MD, MS, FACP, Health of Delaware, Wilmington, Del.
- Susan Friedman, MD, MPH, AGSF, DipACLM, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, N.Y
- Mahima Gulati, MD, MS, FACE, DipABLM, Middlesex Health, Middletown, Conn.
- John Kelly, MD, MPH, LM Specialist, Lifestyle, Health Education Inc, Rocky Mount, VA; Loma Linda University, Loma Linda, CA.
- Jessica Matthews, DBH, MS, NBC-HWC, DipACLM, Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, Calif.
- John McHugh, MD, FACOG, DipABLM, Huntington and USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Gia Merlo, Dr. Gia Merlo, MD, MBA, DipABLM, New York University (NYU)
- Ifeoma Monye, MD, FRCGP, DipIBLM/BSLM, DCH, DRCOG, DFFP, National Hospital, Abuja, Nigeria
- Padmaja Patel, MD, DipABLM, Midland Health, Midland, Texas
- Michelle Thompson, DO, AOBFP, ABOIM, DipABLM, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle medicine is the use of a whole food, plant-predominant dietary lifestyle, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances and positive social connection as a primary therapeutic modality for treatment and reversal of chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote lifestyle medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever increasing quantities of pills and procedures. ACLM members are united in their desire to identify and eradicate the root cause of disease. Learn more at http://www.LifestyleMedicine.org.
