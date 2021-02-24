PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) will be held virtually from Wednesday, April 14 through Friday, April 16. This event will be preceded by ACMT's 1-Day Virtual Symposium "The 4th Wave: Methamphetamines and Stimulants" on April 13. Access more information and registration links for both events here.
These events provide an opportunity for specialists in the fields of medical toxicology, addiction medicine, emergency medicine, and more to learn from the cutting-edge research of their peers and connect with others in the field.
Because this event is virtual, registrants may enjoy the flexibility of participating live or accessing presentations on-demand. Access to the virtual event portal and all its recordings will be available for one year after the event.
Events and activities include:
- 20 plenaries, professional development sessions, and panels featuring national and international speakers
- 40 "mainstage" presentations of innovative, original research in the form of Platforms, Lightning Orals, and Moderated Posters
- 150+ Posters accessible in an interactive eGallery
- Moderated Q&As
- "Poster Walks" with ACMT Presidents and Board Members
- Virtual chat sessions on a wide range of topics including: Magic Mushrooms and Psychedelic Medicine, Poison Bottles, Poisonous Plants, The Future of Medical Toxicology Clinical Practice, Recent Grads Meet and Greet, Women In Toxicology, Legal and Consultative Section, International Committee and Section
Presentation Highlights Include:
- A History of Pandemic Response: Are Those Who Forget the Past Condemned to Repeat It? | Dr. Gigi Kwik Gronvall, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
- The Beirut Explosion: Emergency Response and Toxicological Implications | Dr. Ziad Kazzi, Emory University School of Medicine; Dr. Tharwat El Zahran, American University of Beirut Medical Center
- Amanitas of the Northwest | Dr. Zane Horowitz, Oregon Health and Science University
- Aluminum Adjuvants: Advocates and "Advocants" | Dr. Laurie Halmo, University of Colorado School of Medicine
- The Role and Promise of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Toxicology | Dr. Michael Chary, Weill Cornell
- Adverse Effects of COVID-19 Therapeutics | Dr. Jeffrey Brent, Principal Investigator/Director, Toxicology Investigators - Consortium (ToxIC); Dr. Paul M. Wax, American College of Medical Toxicology
About ACMT
The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) is a professional, nonprofit association of physicians with recognized expertise and board certification in medical toxicology. Our members specialize in the prevention, evaluation, treatment, and monitoring of injury and illness from exposures to drugs and chemicals, as well as biological and radiological agents. ACMT members work in clinical, academic, governmental, and public health settings, and provide poison control center leadership.
