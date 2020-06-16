BETHESDA, Md., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) announced it will be developing educational materials and safety protocols for gastroenterologists as they work to re-open their clinical practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. As states lift shelter-at-home orders and physicians begin performing elective procedures, a focus on safety is a top priority for doctors and their patients.
"While AGA has been hand-in-hand with its members supporting them through this pandemic, we are also looking to the future, identifying ways we can prepare clinicians and practices for what's next," said Thomas Serena, chief executive officer of the American Gastroenterological Association. "Thanks to Medtronic's support, we are excited to introduce a new set of practice resources, which will guide the GI community in establishing a 'new normal' and safely caring for patients both within the medical office and through virtual appointments."
Core to the program are two webinars, which will take place over the summer of 2020 as part of AGA's GI COVID-19 Connection series:
- Testing strategies for COVID-19 when restoring an endoscopy practice.
- Implementing an effective long-term telehealth program in a post-COVID world.
Following each webinar, community roundtables will be available in the AGA Community where AGA members can ask questions of faculty and learn from peers. In addition, AGA is publishing three articles to further educate its members:
- Ensuring the continued health and safety of clinicians, office staff and patients through the various phases of opening.
- How to schedule practitioners to decrease the backlog of appointments.
- Communicating to patients the safety and relative risk of COVID infection from GI procedures.
"Throughout our 70-year history, Medtronic has been focused on providing access to life-saving medical equipment that protects doctors and helps them provide critical care to patients. This pandemic has created new challenges for healthcare providers and patients. By partnering with AGA on this program, we are able to provide meaningful resources and important educational materials for gastroenterologists to navigate the safe re-opening of their practices and help more patients," said Giovanni Di Napoli, Vice President and General Manager, Medtronic.
AGA will continue to publish practice recommendations to help gastroenterologists safely care for their patients. All COVID-19 resources can be found on the AGA website.
About the AGA Institute
The American Gastroenterological Association is the trusted voice of the GI community. Founded in 1897, the AGA has grown to more than 16,000 members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice and advancement of gastroenterology. The AGA Institute administers the practice, research and educational programs of the organization. www.gastro.org.
