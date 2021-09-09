ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A number of the nation's leading medical, legal and advocacy experts will join Dr. Simone Gold, Kwame Brown (NBA), Angela Stanton King, Brother Risa Islam, Kevin Jenkins, founder Urban Global Health Alliance, and several others to speak to the Atlanta community on the current medical crisis and how misinformation is adversely affecting the Black community. In addition to giving much needed information, both physical and virtual participants will have the opportunity to ask questions to medical and legal experts. The informative conference is scheduled for Saturday, September 11th from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM.
"We know that our communities have unanswered questions regarding this virus and vaccine. We also know that if we have a responsibility to ensure that those who don't have a voice in mainstream culture, still have an opportunity to educate themselves and protect their families and livelihood," says Angela Stanton-King, executive director, American King Foundation. "Our goal is to make sure that our communities have access to an unbiased health information that isn't hidden behind an agenda. This is a FREE event offering information from a diverse group of medical and legal professionals so that people can get unfiltered information regarding their personal health and human rights."
Stanton-King says she hopes that members of the Atlanta community will register and come to the informational conference on Saturday, September 11th. "We are asking people to come out, or if they feel more comfortable logging in virtually, and just listen to the experts, ask questions and then take that information back to their families and loved ones. Our mission is to educate Black communities on their right to body sovereignty and eradicate medical apartheid," King explains.
The "Educate and Eradicate" one day conference will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the former Harriet Tubman School of Science, 953 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. To register visit http://www.theakf.org
For more information or to schedule interviews with featured speakers contact: christal@enchantedpr.net
Media Contact
Christal Jordan, Enchanted Branding & PR, +1 6784990297, christal@enchantedpr.net
SOURCE Enchanted Branding & PR