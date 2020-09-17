- Flu vaccination is especially important for people who are most at risk of flu complications, namely the 200 million people over the age of 50 and individuals who have chronic health conditions - Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during 2020-2021 to help protect yourself, your family and your community from flu - Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC reports flu vaccination will be very important this year to help protect against flu and the overall impact of respiratory illnesses and healthcare system burden