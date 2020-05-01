JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) has released an official scientific statement titled: Continuity of Care and Outpatient Management for Patients With and At High Risk for Cardiovascular Disease During the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Scientific Statement.
This official scientific statement, created by a team of preventive cardiology experts, provides an invaluable resource for clinicians that highlights the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic for outpatient care practices and risk factor modification in patients with and at high risk for cardiovascular disease. It also provides a series of recommendations to mitigate disruptions of care and enhance the cardiovascular health for these individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has created several disruptions in outpatient care for patients at higher risk of cardiovascular disease, and we are concerned about future waves of preventable cardiovascular events that will follow. Several strategies are available to ensure ongoing care, including preventive measures, and we aim to highlight these strategies in this document," said Dr. Amit Khera, President of ASPC and lead author of the ASPC scientific statement.
Highlights include:
- COVID-19 and its relation to cardiovascular disease and associated comorbidities
- Challenges in the continuity of care and outpatient management
- Strategies to preserve the continuity of care and enhance cardiovascular health during the COVID-19 pandemic
Click here to view the pre-proof of the full scientific statement, released by the ASPC.
The official scientific statement will be published in the inaugural issue of the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology, which will be available later this month.
About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology
The ASPC, founded in 1985, represents a multidisciplinary group of healthcare practitioners and researchers who share an interest in and a passion for preventive cardiology. A vision of the society is to interface with ALL other organizations involved with treatment and prevention of cardiovascular disease. For more information, visit https://www.aspconline.org/.