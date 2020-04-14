BALTIMORE, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While nearly one-third of the nation's urologists work more than 60 hours per week, one in ten still find the time to clinically volunteer at least one week per year for various philanthropic causes and missions. This new data, as well as further findings regarding the growing number of urologists utilizing telemedicine in the United States as a way to reach individuals in remote or underserved areas of the country, are highlighted in the American Urological Association's (AUA) newly released 2019 Annual Census report, The State of the Urology Workforce and Practice in the United States.
Committed to providing a definitive basis of data regarding the urology community, the AUA launched its first Annual Census in 2014. It not only defined and estimated the practicing urologist population, but for the first time in the history of urology, reported the workforce and practice characteristics of the entire population of practicing urologists. Today, the Census remains a novel data source that explores the urological profession and reports both cross-sectional variations and trends. Results from the survey provide an array of information aimed at bridging knowledge gaps, meeting increased research needs and ultimately, improving patient care.
Additional findings from the 2019 AUA Census:
- The 2019 U.S. urologist population consists of 13,044 practicing urologists.
- While the urologic workforce in the United States remains predominantly male, the percentage of female urologists continued to rise in 2019 to 9.9; up from 8.8 percent in 2017.
- The states with the highest number of practicing urologists include California, Florida, New York and Texas. Wyoming has the lowest number of practicing urologists.
- Total number of counties without a urologist slightly increased from 1,956 in 2017 to 1,961 in 2019.
- Practicing urologists saw a median number of 70 patients per week or 3,640 patients per year.
- More than half of practicing urologists within the United States are over the age of 55, while nearly 30 percent are aged 65 years or older.
- Approximately 53 percent of practicing urologists in the United States work in private practice (down from 60 percent in 2017), while 46 percent practice in institutional settings such as hospitals or academic medical centers (up from 40 percent in 2017).
- The percentage of urologists who work in their primary practice with at least one advanced practice provider, including physician assistants or nurse practitioners, significantly increased from 62.7 percent in 2015 to 71.4 percent in 2019.
"The AUA U.S. Census data continue to demonstrate an evolving urology workforce, as well as other facets of the specialty, including the value urologists place on giving back to their own communities or to individuals living in remote, challenging or under-resourced communities," said Danil V. Makarov, MD, MHS, chair of the AUA Data Committee. "In addition, these data clearly demonstrate how today's urologist is more prepared for, and working harder than ever, to care for their patients and to advance urology."
Further data trends regarding work/life balance, patient visits, retirement details, as well as other practice characteristics can be found in the 2019 report. Copies of the full report can be found on the AUA Web site at www.AUAnet.org/CensusReport
About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has nearly 22,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.
