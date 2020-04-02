HOUSTON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local surgical group, My Houston Surgeons, represented by The Ammons Law Firm, has filed one of the country's first lawsuits against Sentinel Insurance Company, (The Hartford) and Alliant Insurance Services of Houston for business losses after state and local COVID-19 orders prevented it from conducting business.
My Houston Surgeons, a Houston-based reconstructive and cosmetic surgical group with offices in Houston and The Woodlands, Texas, has been prohibited from performing any procedures since March 22, when Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order postponing any surgical or medical procedure not immediately necessary to correct a serious medical condition or save the life of a patient. The Governor's order follows current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines recommending that elective-provider visits and elective or non-urgent admissions, surgeries, or procedural cases be postponed. According to the CDC, the order is meant to protect staff and patient safety as well as ensure essential healthcare facilities have adequate access to staff, personal protective equipment, and supplies.
Robert Ammons and Patrick Luff of The Ammons Law Firm filed the lawsuit, which claims The Hartford and its agents have questioned or denied that My Houston Surgeons have insurance coverage for COVID-19 mandatory closure business losses.
Many commercial insurance policies cover the loss of income a business suffers either as a result of a physical damage or loss, or when a government entity orders the business closed. The suit requests a declaratory judgment from the court that Hartford and Alliant have a duty under the insurance contract to cover the losses My Houston Surgeons suffers while its business is closed.
The Houston-based Ammons Law Firm has a nationwide personal injury practice focusing on tire defects, truck accidents, rollovers, consumer protection and product liability, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, post-collision fires, seat belt defects, air bag defects, and plant explosions.
The lawsuit is Sean Boutros, M.D., P.A. v. Sentinel Insurance Co., Ltd. d/b/a The Hartford and Alliant Insurance Services Houston, LLC, 202020934, in the 190th District Court of Harris County, Texas.
