PHOENIX, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arizona Blockchain Applied Research Center (AZBARC) announced a new partner membership with Movemedical in efforts to streamline the healthcare supply chain while optimizing patient care.
AZBARC was established by the Partnership for Economic Innovation (PEI) to develop blockchain applications for industry use. Movemedical will join current members of AZBARC; Intel Corporation, Kudelski Security, Early Warning Services, LLC, and Bard Peripheral Vascular, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Becton, Dickinson and Company. As a member, Movemedical will provide experience in supply chain software development that will move the Center's applied research projects forward.
Movemedical distributes its implant medical device field sales and inventory software as a service (SaaS) platform globally, helping to drastically reduce waste in the healthcare industry. As the industry authority on integration and automation, Movemedical's comprehensive SaaS platform helps their partners with digital transformation of the inventory supply chain. This intelligent cloud platform has been successfully integrated into over 20 enterprise resource planning (ERP) instances and coordinated over 10 million surgeries worldwide. This unmatched experience, combined with its clean, modern, easy-to-use mobile and web interfaces, have all contributed to an industry-high 98% user adoption.
This partnership will yield important industry collaboration and product advancement benefitting the future of Blockchain technology both in Arizona and globally.
"Movemedical is excited about the possibilities blockchain technology brings to the world's most complicated and important supply chain," said Bo Molocznik, CEO and Founder of Movemedical. "It is a privilege to partner with AZBARC to continue our mission of helping healthcare professionals and organizations provide the best patient care."
"The partnership between AZBARC and Movemedical will offer unique opportunities to improve the quality of the healthcare industry," said Kathleen Lee, Senior Vice President of Regional Initiatives at the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and Managing Director of Applied Research Centers at PEI. "We are honored to welcome Movemedical as the newest member of AZBARC, and we are looking forward to developing a healthier future through innovation and technology," concluded Ms. Lee.
About Movemedical:
Movemedical is the world's leading software solution for enterprise medical device field inventory optimization and sales enablement. By continually investing in forward-thinking technology and innovation, they inspire the industry to improve processes, reduce loss, increase visibility, and enable greater growth in the field. As a 10-year-old global company operating in 47 countries worldwide, Movemedical is privately held, self-sustaining, and ready for the next global partnership opportunity. For more information about Movemedical, please visit http://www.movemedical.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Arizona Blockchain Applied Research Center:
The Arizona Blockchain Applied Research Center (AZBARC) was created in 2019 by the Partnership for Economic Innovation. The Center's research partner is Arizona State University. AZBARC is an industry led applied research center solving the challenge of creating blockchain applications that can overcome vexing and complex digital security questions. These applications will become the digital products of the future. AZBARC members are Intel Corporation, Early Warning Services, LLC, Kudelski Security, Bard Peripheral Vascular, Movemedical and the Partnership for Economic Innovation.
