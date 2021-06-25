BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One day at a time, one step at a time."
After a year in which the world endured unique and trying circumstances, the ACDIS team is excited to be stepping forward, leaning in, gathering the lessons learned, and presenting them at a hybrid in person and virtual conference in October, with the goal of making the CDI profession stronger than ever.
"It's been said that the ACDIS annual conference feels like a family reunion! After a year in which our beloved in person event was cancelled, we're excited ready take the next great step forward in advancing the CDI profession and celebrate!" says Brian Murphy, director of the association.
In 2021, the ACDIS conference agenda includes cutting-edge education across more than 60 CDI-focused presentations and four concurrent tracks focused on:
1. Coding and clinical concerns
2. Management and professional development
3. Regulatory changes and challenges
4. Outpatient CDI and much more
Attendees can also choose from three pre-conference events, held October 24-25, being taught by some of the leading names in CDI education and innovation. Topics include:
1. The Physician Advisor's Role in CDI
2. CDI Management Essentials
3. Clinical Validation in the CDI Chart Review
"This year's conference kicks off with an amazing keynote session from Nicole Fox, MD, MPH, FACS, CPE, a trauma surgeon, surgical intensivist, and medical director of CDI for Cooper University Health Care," Murphy adds. "She discusses experiences and lessons learned on the front lines of the pandemic, and offers strategies to enhance one's ability to evolve, adapt, and thrive in times of personal and professional upheaval."
And that's just the beginning. As part of its first-ever hybrid experience, ACDIS is offering access to supplemental online-only bonus presentations to all attendees in November to further their CDI education through the end of the year.
For more information about the annual ACDIS conference, visit https://hcmarketplace.com/acdis-conference or speak with a customer service representative at 800-650-6787.
As always, ACDIS will provide breakfast, lunch, snacks and beverages at the breaks, and an opening night cocktail reception for all attendees, plus a conference app that provides easy access to all the presentation materials, a session planner, and unparalleled networking with their CDI peers.
Discounted pricing is available for current ACDIS members and groups at 800-650-6787 x4005 or via email at HCEvents@hcpro.com.
Regarding COVID-19 safety and security measures
We place the highest priority on the safety of our guests by following safety guidelines and advisement for meetings as outlined by state and local mandates. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 environment, the recommended guidelines, and communicate adjustments to the onsite policies and procedures as we approach the live event date.
