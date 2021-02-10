WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, which is jointly run by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is pleased to be participating in both virtual shows, the IBS 2021 Builders Show® and NKBA's Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® that are taking place February 9 – 12, 2021 during the 8th Annual Design & Construction Week®. The Certification Program will join other leading organizations and industry innovators during this capstone event, which is known as the premiere networking, learning, and sourcing event for building professionals to identify cutting edge housing, construction, and design solutions to improve resilience, safety, and quality of life in buildings. Usually an in-person annual event, it will be all web-based due to health and safety concerns and ongoing travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program will be featured within the virtual activation booths of multiple certified asthma & allergy friendly® client brands exhibiting at #IBS2021 and #KBIS2021 including LG Electronics, 3M (Filtrete™ Brand), and Trane. Each of these clients are showcasing certified products that focus on the health of the building's occupant by placing emphasis on the importance of indoor air quality and a healthy home environment, which are the backbone to the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program.
- LG Front-Load and Top-Load TurboWash Washing Machines include the new TurboWash™ 360 front-load washer (model WM3900) and top-load washer with TurboWash3D™ Technology (model WT7900). LG's expansive line of certified washers achieves required washing temperatures and each is proven to reduce common household allergens by more than 95%.
- LG PuriCare™ 360o Air Purifier features a unique purification method that promotes 360 degrees of clean air delivery, HEPA filtration and LoDecibal™ quieter operation. Its intelligent LED indicator system changes from red to orange to yellow to green as the indoor air quality improves so users can easily monitor air quality.
- LG Styler Steam Closets utilize LG's innovative TrueSteam® technology to refresh clothes, linens, pillows, plush toys and more – and sanitize garments to neutralize unpleasant odors and reduce allergens.
- LG CordZero™ Stick Vacuum boasts 200 watts of powerful suction, up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning performance, a portable charging stand and five-step HEPA filtration system that filters 99.99 percent of dust, pollen and pet dander.* With Kompressor technology that condenses dirt, pet hair and debris, it fits more in the dust bin while maintaining an easy-to-maneuver design.
- Filtrete™ Healthy Living Air Filters (MPR 1500, 1900, and 2200) use an exclusive technology that acts like a magnet to attract and capture microscopic allergens to remove them from the air. At the 2021 International Builders Show, Filtrete™ Brand, featured at the 3M Exhibit, are the only CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® HVAC Filters currently on the market.
- Trane® introduces 'Tranquility' platform, a holistic approach to creating healthier homes that looks at a home's environment as a system. It puts a priority on the building science methods in constructing the home to improve the quality of the air being heated and cooled, and how it moves through the home. Their CleanEffects™ Air Cleaner is the first CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® whole house filtration system in North America.
About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a #healthierhome. We test household products against strict standards. If products pass our tests, they earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.
