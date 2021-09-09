WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, which is jointly run by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America is delighted to be participating in the Energy & Environmental Building Alliance's (EEBA's) Annual High Performance Home Summit taking place September 14 – 16 in Denver with Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Limited, leading the Opening Plenary Session for the Summit, alongside Gord Cooke, Partner and Professional Engineer at Construction Instruction.
EEBA's High Performance Home Summit will focus on providing the tools and networking that builders, designers, analysts, and architects need to take high performance, healthy, resilient homes to new heights. It showcases cutting edge research and best practices of high-performance housing. Through this Summit, EEBA will educate building professionals, with the goal that they leave inspired to effectively build and sell high performance homes at a far greater pace.
"We are thrilled to have Dr. McKeon and Gord Cooke conducting the Opening Plenary Session for our High Performance Home Summit," says Aaron C. Smith, CEO of EEBA. "Dr. McKeon's scientific and technical expertise combined with Gord Cooke's engineering and applied building science expertise will allow our attendees to gain critical insights and invaluable knowledge about how to create healthy indoor air spaces in the built environment."
The Certification Program is honored to have been chosen by EEBA to kick off the Summit with Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Limited together with Construction Instruction's Gord Cooke delivering the opening presentation titled "Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise: How the pursuit of healthy buildings, that are good for people, planet, and profits, is the way forward for purpose-driven professionals". The session will explore how building professionals can unlock key skills to provide a better built environment in an era where emphasis on engineering and energy efficiency is being replaced by a more people-centered design that is of benefit to all. This is an opportunity for building professionals, including designers and architects; suppliers and manufacturers of building products; and those interested in the future of construction and design to learn from industry experts on how to create a healthier indoor environment. Many of these key topics are delivered in our Healthier Homes Awareness For Building Professionals online education course.
"Given the increasing amount of time spent indoors, people have become really tuned in to how their indoor environment can impact on their health and wellness. It is critical that building design is re-evaluated to improve indoor air quality. The challenge for building professionals is to move 'beyond code,' and focus on the design, construction and management of the built environment to optimize heathier indoor air. I am very pleased to collaborate with Gord in delivering EEBA's opening plenary session, educating the next generation of building professionals and industry innovators on how and why to prioritize the integration of healthy indoor air strategies into the design and operation of a building," says Dr. John McKeon.
Furthermore, Gord Cooke shares, "I am looking forward to collaborating with Dr. McKeon on this speaking session. Our skillsets and experiences are strong complements to one another, and I am grateful that we can contribute to EEBA's Summit and the building industry overall by helping to educate and inspire the next generation of building professionals to build healthier, higher performance homes."
More details, interview quotes, and high-resolution photography for the Certification Program and our CERTIFIED client partners are available upon request.
About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a #healthierhome. We test household products against strict standards. If products pass our tests, they earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.
About EEBA
For over 35 years, EEBA has provided the most trusted resources for building science information and education in the construction industry. EEBA delivers turn-key educational resources and events designed to transform residential construction practices through high performance design, marketing, materials, and technologies. Through our educational events, annual Summit and various publications and resources, EEBA reaches thousands of key decision makers and other important industry players each year. To learn more, go to eeba.org.
About Construction Instruction
Construction Instruction® (CI) provides leading building professionals with the application of building science and integration of practical solutions to build better, longer lasting, healthier homes. We offer hands-on training at our Experience Center, continuous online learning through our Ci App and expert-tested product recommendations to help builder professionals improve build quality, make fewer mistakes and stand-out from the competition, all while remaining cost-competitive. Get to know Construction Instruction today by downloading the app or visiting our website: http://www.constructioninstruction.com.
Media Contact
Sarajane Sparks, asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Company, +353 1 6755678, sarajane@sparkscg.com
Sarajane Sparks, asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Company, +1-603-494-2755, sarajane@sparkscg.com
SOURCE asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program