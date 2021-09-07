WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, which is jointly run by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America is delighted to be participating in Greenbuild's International Conference & Expo taking place September 21 – 23 in San Diego and its highly anticipated Virtual Global Health & Wellness Summit on September 9.
Greenbuild provides the opportunity for the world's leading architects, designers, builders, sustainability professionals, consultants and governments to connect, learn, network, and source innovative solutions to improve resilience, sustainability, and quality of life in buildings, cities, and communities. The Certification Program is thrilled to have been selected by Greenbuild to educate these attendees during the show.
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program's involvement in Greenbuild will be two-fold:
- Allergy Standards Limited CEO, Dr. John McKeon will serve as a keynote speaker at the Global Health & Wellness Summit on September 9th at 11:00 a.m. kicking off the first day of this virtual event. Dr. McKeon's session titled "Prioritizing healthy indoor air quality in the design, building and use of our homes" will explore the factors that influence indoor air quality (IAQ), such as building materials, ventilation, humidity and occupant activities. At a time more critical than ever, the impact of poor IAQ on health will be explored with a focus on how pollution can exacerbate respiratory disorders. Healthier materials and measures for building projects will also be examined to ultimately support the integration of healthy IAQ strategies into the design of a building.
- The Certification Program will be exhibiting virtually as a main feature at the Greenbuild 2021 International Conference & Expo. Attendees are encouraged to visit the interactive digital booth to engage with and learn more about the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program. In addition, attendees can also find out more about the Program's partnership between Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. It's an opportunity to develop a stronger knowledge of the Program's powerful mission and become educated about its CERTIFIED client partners across over 13 product categories of building supply & household-related offerings. Elisabeth Yazdzik, US Business Development Manager and Laura Dulligan, Customer Success Manager for the Certification Program will also be available to interact with visitors. Dr. John Ryan from the ASL science team will also be on standby to respond to technical enquiries.
"Given the increasing amount of time people are spending indoors, it is critical that building design is re-evaluated to improve indoor air quality. I am pleased to be leading a session at Greenbuild that will educate the next generation of building professionals and industry innovators on how and why to prioritize the integration of healthy indoor air strategies into the design and operation of a building," says Dr. John McKeon.
About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a #healthierhome. We test household products against strict standards. If products pass our tests, they earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.
Sarajane Sparks, asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Company, +353 1 6755678, sarajane@sparkscg.com
