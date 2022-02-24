WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, which is jointly run by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is pleased to be participating in the 2022 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting that is taking place in Phoenix, Arizona February 25 – 28.
The Certification Program's presence at #AAAAI2022 will be focused on two different aspects:
- Two executive team members, Kenneth Mendez, the CEO & President of AAFA and Dr. John McKeon, the CEO of ASL will be in attendance to engage in meetings, learn about the new research developments, present updates on their organization's goals, priorities, and key initiatives for 2022, and seek opportunities to collaborate with other leading organizations with a shared purpose of supporting the asthma and allergy community.
- The Certification Program's client Rabbit Air will be exhibiting at the event, and they will be showcasing two of their air purifiers, the A3 and the MinusA2, which have both passed strict testing standards to achieve the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark.
With the theme of this year's AAAAI annual meeting focused on the challenges of controlling asthma symptoms, the Certification Program aligns perfectly as the organization's mission is focused on helping individuals to avoid the triggers of asthma by encouraging the use of CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® products. The overarching objective of the Certification Program's participation in AAAAI 2022 is to contribute the Program's knowledge, insights, and strong purpose of both reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma and allergies and creating a healthier indoor air environment.
For press materials, interviews with executive team members, high-resolution photography for the Certification Program, and more information about our CERTIFIED client partners, please contact Sarajane Sparks, PR/Marketing for the Certification Program.
About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a #healthierhome. We test household products against strict standards. If products pass our tests, they earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.
Media Contact
Sarajane Sparks, asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, +353 1 6755678, sarajane@sparkscg.com
press@allergystandards.com, Allergy Standards Limited, +1-212-252-2109, press@allergystandards.com
SOURCE asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program