Assisted Living Community Awarded for Inaugural U.S. News & World Report Best Memory Care 2022-2023 Excellence Award
QUINCY, Mass., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Out of the more than 250 assisted living communities in Massachusetts, The Atrium at Faxon Woods, a Benchmark Mind & Memory Care community, has been selected as one of the best in the commonwealth by U.S. News & World Report.
The Atrium at Faxon Woods earned "Best" status by achieving the highest possible rating for memory care in U.S. News & World Report's inaugural Best Senior Living ratings following a comprehensive consumer satisfaction survey. The Atrium's residents and family members gave the community high marks in critical areas, such as overall value, management and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping and location.
"For 25 years, Benchmark communities have set the standard for senior care excellence in the Northeast. The U.S. News & World Report designation is special because – once again – it's our residents and their families who are validating the important and successful role Benchmark associates play in their lives," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark, New England's largest senior living provider with 64 communities throughout the Northeast.
The Atrium at Faxon Woods offers specialized assisted living with memory care for those who would benefit from a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Memory care assisted living residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including spacious living areas, a recreation room, formal dining room, hair salon and a secure outdoor courtyard with walking paths and a gazebo.
The Atrium's award-winning Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer's and dementia to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.
"Whether it's connecting our residents to their passions, providing meals just the way they like or making sure they get to doctor's appointments, our associates constantly strive for excellence in all they do," said AnnMarie Jaworski, executive director of The Atrium. "The Atrium is truly an extraordinary community committed to supporting one another, and we are thrilled to now be among an elite group in Massachusetts."
For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.
"Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences."
For more information about The Atrium, click here or go to its U.S. News profile at https://health.usnews.com/best-senior-living/the-atrium-at-faxon-woods-516.
