CANYON LAKE, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Avalon Management Group, AAMC®, a regional leader in Homeowner Association management, today announced that they worked with the Sun City Civic Association, County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, and the Riverside University Health System as well as Menifee Mayor Bill Zimmerman and Councilman Bob Karwin to successfully set up a COVID-19 vaccination center that administered vaccines to over 1,000 Menifee residents. These residents were seniors, many with limited mobility.
Although setting up the vaccination center was a logistical challenge because it included registration for the vaccine, facilities set-up, and the need for additional wheelchairs and PPE supplies. However, the team, which included both health department staff and volunteers from the Sun City Civic Association and Avalon Management, were able to get it done. Norma Zermeno of Avalon Management was in charge of the setup and coordination of the event, which went off flawlessly. Jason Marsh, Fire Captain with Cal/Fire Riverside County, assisted with vaccination station set-up and staff coordination.
Information about the COVID-19 vaccination center involved volunteers who went door-to-door to hand out flyers and answer questions so all seniors could register and obtain their vaccinations.
"Many of these seniors would not have been able to access the vaccine due to their limited mobility. We definitely saved lives today, and we cannot thank our city, county, and health workers enough," according to Mark Jones, President of Avalon Management.
Hundreds of Menifee residents thanked the staff and volunteers, as many had sheltered in place since the beginning of the pandemic. "I didn't know how I would get my shot until I got the flyer delivered to my door," remarked one resident. "This is so wonderful. I thought I would have to arrange travel and wait for hours for my vaccination. This was truly a godsend even for me," added Mary K., another Menifee resident.
The event went so well that health officials are considering using the facilities again for future vaccinations.
About The Avalon Management Group
Headquartered in Canyon Lake, California with additional offices in Temecula and Oceanside, The Avalon Management Group has provided exceptional service and leadership for Homeowner Associations throughout Riverside and San Diego Counties for more than 30 years. Additionally, the Company is a member of the Innovia Management Cooperative, which represents over 3,000 communities across the country. To learn more about The Avalon Management Group, please visit http://www.AvalonWeb.com
About Sun City Civic Association
The Sun City Civic Association (SCCA) is an adult community with nearly 4,800 residences that are surrounded by rolling hills in Menifee, California. The SCCA provides numerous activities, including golf, indoor tournament shuffleboard court, tournament horseshoe pits, a fitness center, two pools, spa, tournament lawn bowling, and a variety of clubs and social activities, all of which enrich Sun City's active 55+ adult lifestyle. In addition to a seven person Board of Directors, the community is governed by a variety of committees. The Board and the Committees are made up of homeowner volunteers, appointed by the Board of Directors and assisted by Avalon Management. For more information, please visit http://www.SunCityCivic.com
