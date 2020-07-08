PHOENIX, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Baby Alert (https://www.thebabyalert.com/) recently announced the official launch of its website and signature product: The Baby Alert Band. The Baby Alert Band is a simple but effective wristband designed to be extremely noticeable in order to remind the driver, onlookers, or EMTs to remove a child from the car. Normally stored directly on a baby's car seat, the Baby Alert Band is placed on the driver's wrist the moment a child is placed into a car seat. The band then serves as a stark visual reminder that the baby is in the car. Once the child is removed from the seat, the band is returned to the car seat until the next drive. Establishing this short but memorable protocol can help lower the tragic instances of hot-car child deaths. The life-saving bands are available in a two-pack, with free shipping.
"The number of hot-car deaths is growing: in 2018-19, there were 105 total children who died from a horrible heat stroke due to hot cars," said Jan Prieb, creator of The Baby Alert Band. "We have to bring awareness to this visual solution as hot car deaths are a universal problem. We purposely kept the price of the wristbands low, so that everyone can afford this simple protection for their children. Used correctly, this band can save lives. The moment you look down at your wrist, or if someone else notices, you remember to ask that important question: 'Where's the baby?'"
The Baby Alert Band: A Powerful Memory Aid
A common question many ask about hot-car deaths is: How does one actually forget and leave a child in a car? Most people assume negligence, but the answer is actually rather surprising and more psychologically complicated. Understanding the neurobiology behind "Forgotten Baby Syndrome" involves prospective memory, or the intent to remember something in the future, which allows people to complete tasks that are out of one's ordinary routine.
There is another memory system, called habit or semantic memory, which is what most people call being on autopilot. But these two memory systems can sometimes clash with each, or shift back and forth, with tragic results. And in the autopilot mode – coupled with stress or fatigue – it becomes possible for parents or caregivers to forget that they have children in the car altogether. The key to avoiding this problem is for drivers and parents to develop protocols that serve as memory reminders. The Baby Alert Band is exactly that: a tool that works as a memory aid by constantly serving as a strong visible cue to ask: "Where's the baby?"
"I am a helicopter pilot, and the aircraft I fly always has two pilots because the safety and security of the occupants is more important than anything," said Celine Matteoni, Marketing Manager for The Baby Alert Band. "I am a parent and the wristband acts as a second safety measure- such as a second pilot. It isn't because I am neglectful or lazy, but because I have been trained that redundancy is critical when it comes to the safety of human life. I have read countless tragic stories where parents have lost their children. As much as I would love to believe this would never happen to me, it could. It would be the biggest disservice to my child if I were too arrogant to believe it is impossible to make this kind of mistake. Hot-car deaths happen in such a short amount of time, so we can't afford to have these memory lapses. This wrist band is designed to prevent the worst day in a parent's life."
For more information on The Baby Alert, go online. And please help spread the word on social media to prevent future infant hot-car deaths, using the official U.S. Department of Transportation hashtags: #HeatStrokeKills and #CheckforBaby.
