NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beljanski Foundation announces that Nathan Crane has been named to its Board of Directors. An award-winning author, inspirational speaker, plant-based athlete and 20x award-winning documentary filmmaker, Mr. Crane is dedicated to educating and empowering people to live a healthy and fulfilling life.
For over 40 years, The Beljanski Foundation has been dedicated to the research and development of nontoxic treatments for cancer and other chronic diseases. Members of the Board of Directors are experts in the fields of health, wellness and philanthropy and bring broad knowledge and experience to governing the nonprofit.
"Nathan has made it his life's mission to educate millions of people how to reduce cancer risk and take back their health with evidence-based solutions. With more than 15 years of experience in the health and wellness field, Nathan will bring a unique and dynamic perspective to our team, and we couldn't be more excited to have Nathan provide his expertise to help the Foundation grow," said Sylvie Beljanski, Founder of The Beljanski Foundation.
"I really think science is the modern language of our time, and so many people need science to even consider that they have other options when they have a cancer diagnosis. I love the work The Beljanski Foundation is doing, because it helps to bring science forward in a way that supports our body's natural abilities to heal. I am excited about being involved in a nonprofit organization that is doing cutting edge research and helping to get more science out to the world about natural solutions for helping people with cancer. I want to get this information out to more people around the world and inspire more people to support this important mission," said Mr. Crane.
The Beljanski Foundation's most recent research project is focused on funding studies on the potential beneficial effects of Golden Leaf of Ginkgo biloba for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Nathan has already played an instrumental role in helping to raise funds and continues to help bring awareness to this project.
Nathan has reached millions of people around the world with his inspiring messages of hope, healing and transformation as Director of Cancer; The Integrative Perspective, Host of the Conquering Cancer Summit, and Creator of the Becoming Cancer-Free Masterclass.
He has received numerous awards including the Accolade Film Competition 2020 Outstanding Achievement Humanitarian Award and the Outstanding Community Service Award from the California Senate for his work in education and empowerment with natural and integrative methods for healing cancer.
To learn more about Nathan Crane, visit https://nathancrane.com.
The Beljanski Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in New York City. Its mission is to study and share knowledge of effective, non-toxic natural solutions that work alone and in synergy with traditional western medicine. At the core of integrative medicine, these values are the legacy of Mirko Beljanski, PhD (1923-1998), a French biologist who uncovered the link between environmental toxins and carcinogenesis at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. Visit http://www.beljanski.org to learn more about:
- Mirko Beljanski's natural extracts
- Their effects on different cancer types
- Supporting research from top institutions
- Events and education
- Survivors and their stories
Media Contact
Nick Gogel, The Beljanski Foundation, Inc., +1 2014013329, media@beljanski.org
SOURCE The Beljanski Foundation, Inc.