NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute and Ipsos released its findings from the fifth PX Pulse Consumer Perspectives on Patient Experience in the U.S., a quarterly tracking survey and a first of its kind effort to elevate understanding and track current perspectives on patient experience in healthcare across the United States. This effort will regularly capture healthcare consumer perspectives of patient experience in the United States, determine the practices and processes that have the greatest impact and influence on healthcare consumers, and track how the market sees patient experience evolving over time.
Today's survey reveals consumer ratings for the quality of healthcare in America, dropped significantly during the first part of 2021. Since Q4 2020, there was a ten percentage point drop in consumers who believe healthcare quality is "very good" or "good." Healthcare consumers also continue to cite costs as one of the top three most important healthcare issues. Yet, overall, experience remains vital to consumers, with 94% citing that healthcare experience is of great importance.
"In tracking U.S. consumer perspective from late 2019 through the pandemic we see that healthcare consumers have not wavered in their belief that the experience they have is extremely important," said Jason Wolf, President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "This continued recognition of the importance of experience even in the midst of the worse health crisis in a century reinforces that a focus on experience must be sustained."
