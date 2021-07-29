NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reinforcing its commitment to further enhance the human experience in healthcare, The Beryl Institute publishes a new white paper, A Global Perspective on Elevating the Human Experience in Healthcare. This first paper from the Institute's Global Council includes accounts from individuals committed to elevating the conversation on human experience and expanding the global experience movement. Through the lenses of practitioners from nine countries, the paper reflects how nations have responded to the call to elevate the human experience during a global pandemic and further demonstrates the impact experience has on outcomes.
The contributors to this paper demonstrate that we, as diverse groups, are closely aligned on what it takes to elevate and transform the human experience. Key takeaways focus on this alignment, highlighting that it is the strength found in our connections and the desire to learn more about our distinctions that will lead healthcare forward into the future.
The white paper explores the unique environments in which we develop our experience journeys and what similarities and differences in experience exist globally. The paper concludes with a shared framework for action, calling global experience practitioners to:
- Establish a clear strategy and engage champions to reinforce the vision
- Increase the understanding of experience for people across the organization through relentless communication and formal training
- Strengthen the organization by caring for and supporting those who deliver care
- Seek the voice of patients, families and care partners with a commitment to hearing all voices
- Measure experience openly and transparently, acknowledging that the pursuit of experience excellence is a journey
To download the full white paper and executive brief, visit: https://www.theberylinstitute.org/page/WhitePapers
###
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is a global community of professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.
Media Contact
Andrea Steiger, The Beryl Institute, 8664882379, andrea.steiger@theberylinstitute.org
SOURCE The Beryl Institute