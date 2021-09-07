ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Surf Expo, Watermans® High-Performance Sunscreen is proud to launch a new line of sun care products specifically engineered for extreme endurance. Watermans® High-Performance Sunscreens are purpose-built for athletes and adventurers. If you live life in wind, water and waves, Watermans® is the sweat-resistant, water-resistant, broad spectrum UV protection you need to outlast the day. Our newly redesigned line-up of products includes Watermans® Mineral SPF 55 Sunscreen with Aqua-Armor, Watermans® Dry Spray SPF 55, Watermans® FacePro Stick SPF 44 and Watermans® FacePro Lip SPF 33.

All Watermans® sunscreens are long lasting, athlete tested and reef friendly. Plus, we are Oxybenzone Free, Paraben Free, Fragrance Free, Benzene Free, and Non-Nano - so you can feel good about getting the protection your skin needs. Our Aqua-Armor™ formulation has been tested for full SPF effectiveness even after 8 hours immersed in water.

At Watermans®, we're putting the 'Pro' back in Protection. No 'coconut' scents, frilly packaging, or cartoon mascots here. From surfers to lifeguards to fishing guides, the pros will tell you - a life 'out there' requires serious equipment. Like stainless fishing rigs, polarized lenses, and yes, a better sunscreen. Watermans® with Aqua-Armor™ is high-tech gear for your skin and offers:

EXTREME WATER RESISTANCE: Stands up to rigorous demands of wind, water, & waves.

HIGH SWEAT RESISTANCE: Allows skin to sweat & breath without sacrificing performance.

LONG LASTING: Aqua-Armor™ formula is tested after 8 hours in water for effectiveness.

ULTRA UV PROTECTION: Durable & long lasting against full spectrum solar radiation.

NON-SLIP WITH GRIP: Not slick. Keep your grip on rope, rod or rail.

ZERO MIGRATION: Won't run in your eyes or wipe off prematurely.

Our sunscreen works as hard as you do. Watermans® is designed so your performance won't fail based on our performance. So, bring on the salt, sweat, sun and water - we won't stop working until you do. Watermans®. Trust the Trident!

Watermans® High-Performance Sunscreen is available at GoWatermans.com and select outdoor and surf retailers. Distributed by SolRX Global. Made in USA.

Products and Prices:

Watermans® Mineral SPF 55 Sunscreen with Aqua-Armor

3.4oz Retail $22.99

Watermans® Dry Spray SPF 55

6.0oz Retail $15.99

Watermans® FacePro Stick SPF 44

0.5oz Retail $12.99

Watermans® FacePro Lip SPF 33

3 count Retail $12.99

About Watermans® High-Performance Sunscreen:

Founded by surfers in 1985, Watermans® is dedicated to protecting athletes and adventurers in all conditions. No excuses. To learn more or place an order, visit GoWatermans.com or contact Kerry@SolRX.com

About SolRX®:

Since 1975, SolRX® has been a leader in sunscreen solutions designed for healthy active people. SolRX is now proud to distribute Watermans® products. To learn more or place an order, visit SolRX.com or contact Kerry@SolRX.com

