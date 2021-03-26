READING, Mass., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gave Reading Dental Associates its highest rating for following through on our commitments, delivering on our promises, and righting any wrongs.

According to research conducted by Princeton University, 7 in 10 consumers claimed that they are more likely to buy from a BBB accredited business. Our team is proud to have achieved the highest rating in dentistry (https://www.bbb.org/us/ma/reading/profile/dentist/reading-dental-associates-0021-78574).

In the words of Dr. Gail Iebba, General Dentist of Reading Dental Associates: "We are pleased to be a BBB accredited business because it signifies our commitment to customer service, reliability, high-quality care, and trust. It is an honor to not only be an accredited business, but to have an A+ rating." For more information on the services Reading Dental Associates provides or to book an appointment, please visit http://www.readingdentalma.com.

Media Contact

Blake Miller, Reading Dental Associates, +1 7819446761, frontdesk@readingdentalma.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE Reading Dental Associates

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.