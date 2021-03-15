CHICAGO, Mar. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty-eight years, three visits to the United States Supreme Court, and the multi-billion-dollar abortion industry leveraging all of its power to stop one man from proclaiming that life, all life matters - this is Fighting for Life: The Story of NOW v. Scheidler. This new documentary from the Thomas More Society, premiering March 22 on EWTN, gives an enlightening look at the man who stood up for the right to advocate for life and decry abortion and the attorney who risked everything to defend him.
Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in 1973, but on April 29, 2014, with final court action in an almost three-decade real-life court drama, Joe Scheidler and Tom Brejcha were vindicated and the right to speak out publicly against the killing of preborn children was solidified. This film is the story of a hero who preserved the right to publicly defend life and the epic legal battle he suffered through to do so. This historic lawsuit led to the birth of the Thomas More Society, the national not-for-profit law firm that continues to uphold the guaranteed right to publicly affirm the sanctity of human life and speak out against abortion in courts across America.
Hosted by Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood manager turned pro-life advocate, this documentary looks at the legacy of Scheidler, who passed away in January 2021, and the lasting effects of the impact that he and Brejcha have left on the pro-life movement.
"Due to the dedication of a select few, we have the rights needed to be present in the fight today," declares Johnson, as she launches into the story. Fighting for Life: The Story of NOW v. Scheidler tells the tale of the historic legal battle that definitively secured the right of pro-life individuals and organizations to publicly decry abortion and advocate for the lives of unborn children.
Interviews with Scheidler, his wife Ann, Brejcha, and his wife Debbie, tell of their journey through the early days of the pro-life movement to the abortion lobby's accusation of violations under laws established to deter organized crime.
The Thomas More Society was birthed in the crucible of persecution launched by the National Organization for Women against a man who believed that all children deserve a chance at life. This "David versus Goliath" situation pitted one man and his attorney, Tom Brejcha, against a well-financed political group determined to squash his right to speak out against their support of abortion.
Today, the Thomas More Society continues to defend the "little guys" of the pro-life movement against the powerful abortion industry and the political operatives it has financed.
"It was a challenge to cram almost thirty years of legal wrangling into a half-hour documentary," noted Caryn Talty, Producer of Fighting for Life: The Story of NOW v. Scheidler. "By hitting the highlights, we were able to convey the reality of this true-life saga about standing up for what you believe to be right, no matter how strong the opposition."
Talty views the real beauty of the story as being that Joe Scheidler and Tom Brejcha beat the odds. Today, pro-life advocates can stand outside of abortion facilities and share life affirming alternatives, pray for an end to abortion, and decry the cruelty and violence of the act. And should they encounter opposition, the Thomas More Society is there to defend their Constitutional rights, firmly secured by Scheidler's victory over NOW in the United States Supreme Court.
Fighting for Life: The Story of NOW v. Scheidler debuts March 22, 6:30 p.m. (Eastern) on EWTN. To learn more about the documentary film visit https://28d5756e2a.nxcli.net/about/scheidler/.
