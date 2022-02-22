SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2012, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation was formed to reach economically disadvantaged and underserved populations, marginalized communities and causes often overlooked or underfunded by mainstream philanthropy. Over the past 10 years, the Foundation has given 440 grants to 142 nonprofit partners.
The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation focuses primarily on four key areas – military & first responders, health & home, youth & education and the American dream. Giving is directed to nonprofits that are successfully addressing these issues and can demonstrate and measure the impact of their work.
"When Bob and I first sat down to discuss creating our foundation 10 years ago, we thought about our mission and how we would give. One fundamental goal was a constant, championing inclusivity," said President & Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. "Making people feel seen, heard and accepted has been a common thread through our work at The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. Every person deserves to feel whole, equal, safe and welcome."
The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Operating under the tagline "We Deal in Hope," the Foundation strives to provide life-changing assistance to the community's most vulnerable populations. Even when it isn't popular to do so.
"We aren't afraid to support controversial causes, things people don't necessarily like to talk about during dinner parties," said Founder & CEO of PXG Bob Parsons. "We focus on things like MDMA-assisted therapy to cure PTSD, supporting law enforcement, giving scholarships to Dreamers who want to go to college, comforting babies born to opioid-addicted mothers, uplifting LGBTQ organizations and supporting local entrepreneurs of color."
Over the past 10 years, the Foundation has granted an average of $1 million every 15 days. And not every grant is glamorous. Gifts are often structured to support general operations, allowing the organization to decide the best use of the funds. To learn more about The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit tbrpf.org.
About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation
