AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, one of Austin's leading facilities for surgical and non-surgical facial plastic surgery and non-invasive cosmetic treatments, announced today that they are pleased to welcome Vanity Vasquez to their team. Vasquez will serve as one of the center's Patient Care Coordinators and comes to The Buckingham Center from Texas Orthopedics, where she was a Surgical Coordinator.
Much like The Buckingham Center's overall staff, Vasquez has deep practical experience in her role, including a total of 8 years of experience in surgical and patient care and 12 years of experience in customer service. Vanity also has completed her Associates's degree in Pre-Health Science Nursing from Austin Community College.
"It's our pleasure to welcome Vanity to the team." Said Dr. Buckingham. "The staff at The Buckingham Center is one of the most experienced and caring groups of people you will find in the field. Vanity is an excellent addition to our team. She is passionate about helping patients look and feel their best and has years of experience in providing excellent patient care coordination and support."
Vasquez also expressed her joy in joining the team at The Buckingham Center, noting, "Patient Care is something that is very important to me because of the real-world impact that it has on the men and women who choose us for their services. I love that what I do provides a sense of ease for the patients and I look forward to supporting patients at The Buckingham Center as they prepare for and recover from their chosen procedures."
The Buckingham Center's team includes RNs, Medical Assistants, and Patient Care Coordinators who support the work of Drs. Buckingham, Smith, and Lafer. In addition to performing facial plastic surgery procedures, the center is sought after for non-surgical cosmetic treatments such as injectables, laser applications, chemical peels, and other popular skin and anti-aging protocols.
