ALLIANCE, Ohio, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past two months, representatives of The Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA), the world's largest registry of cats, have been engaged in an rescue operation involving over 40 Havana Brown cats whose breeder-owner perished in a car crash on New Year's Eve. Working cooperatively with the Alpena County Sheriff's Office - Animal Control in Michigan, CFA volunteers involved veterinarians and rescue/foster organizations in neighboring states to address the immediate needs of the cats and transition them into foster homes. Throughout the operation, CFA helped change perceptions of the responsible pedigreed cat breeding community by educating animal welfare and rescue personnel about CFA's capabilities and dedication to the welfare of all cats.
CFA learned of the situation via social-media after the CFA registered-cats—discovered by local police after their owner's death—were already in the custody of Alpena County Animal Control. The CFA Breed Rescue Program (CFA-BRP) and the CFA Breeder Assistance Program (CFA-BAP) were immediately mobilized. These programs are the 501c3 "rescue arms" of The Cat Fanciers' Association. Together, they provide help to breeders in times of need or despair, stepping in to help care for and re-home cats if needed. Once CFA learned of these cats upon the breeder's death, they immediately stepped in to provide aid. According to CFA-BAP Chairperson Charlene Campbell, "Few animal control departments or rescue organizations are aware that this type of help is available when CFA-registered cats and breeders are involved. Our programs help prevent Animal Controls from becoming overburdened and prevent cats from being euthanized due to overcrowded facilities." CFA-BRP and CFA-BAP are CFA's way of "taking care of our own."
Aid from CFA began with donations to Alpena Animal Control for cat care resources and staffing and continued with hands-on involvement from program volunteers. As a small rural animal control department, they were not prepared for a case of such scope and were most appreciative of this assistance.
Since Michigan law does not allow animals to be transported directly to out of state rescues without full vaccinations, spay-neuters, etc., CFA volunteers transported the cats from Alpena Animal Control directly to veterinarians and then on to foster homes provided by 501c3 home-based rescues. CFA donations went on to pay for veterinary expenses as the cats were triaged, spayed, and neutered. The rescues only take in small numbers at a time as cats from this type of traumatic situation need 24/7 hands-on care for proper socialization and recovery.
"I was overjoyed to hear that CFA could help the cats completely, from intake through adoption" said Alpena Animal Control Officer Michelle Reid. The operation gave her a "whole new perception of how CFA functions" and as a result, she plans to collaborate on a future vaccinate/spay/neuter weekend clinic for cats in Alpena.
Alpena Animal Control and CFA are grateful for the assistance of the veterinary practices who provided care for all the Alpena cats:
McAfee Animal Hospital, Valparaiso, IN https://mcafeeah.com/
Wil-O-Paw Animal Hospital, Coloma, MI www.wilopaw.com/
CFA's part in this rescue operation has now come to a successful close. All the Alpena cats have been thoroughly vetted; are thriving in their new environments and will soon be ready to transition to forever homes. Placements will be arranged through the individual rescue and foster groups:
FLUFF, Nashville, TN https://fluffnashville.org/
Humane Society of Bay County, Bay City, MI https://humanesocietybaycounty.org/
PurrHarmony Purebred Cat Rescue, Valparaiso, IN www.purrharmony.org https://www.facebook.com/PurrH
Specialty Purebred Cats Rescue, Kenosha/Somers, WI https://purebredcatrescue.org/
Valley Cats Rescue, Inc., Oshkosh, WI https://www.valleycatsrescue.org/
To learn more about CFA Breeder Rescue and Breeder Assistance Programs, visit http://www.cfabreedersassist-rescue.org/
To learn more about CFA, visit http://www.cfa.org
Contact:
Desiree Bobby
8107101382
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cat-fanciers-association-cfa-takes-the-lead-in-massive-feline-rescue-operation-301500735.html
SOURCE CFA - Cat Fanciers' Association