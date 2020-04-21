LAWRENCE, Mass., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists worldwide are being invited to have their say in the Scientists' Choice Awards® for the Best New Life Sciences Product of 2019.
The annual SelectScience Scientists' Choice Awards celebrate the industry's best and most effective technologies and give scientists the chance to recognize the top new products which have most advanced their work.
We are delighted to announce that, thanks to our loyal customers, the Cellaca™ MX High-throughput Cell Counter has been nominated in the Life Sciences category.
The Cellaca MX utilizes Nexcelom's innovative cellular analysis technology for accurate cell sample concentration, viability and morphology measurements. Features of the Cellaca MX include:
- 24 samples imaged and processed in as quickly as 48 seconds for Trypan Blue and less than 3 minutes for fluorescence
- Brightfield and Fluorescence image cytometry
- Cell Viability analysis using trypan blue OR fluorescent dyes
- Only 25 µL cell sample required
- Up to 4 excitation light sources with 5 emission wavelengths for detection
- Automation-ready for robotic integration
According to Nexcelom CTO, Dr. Jean Qiu, "Our long time Cellometer users requested the development of a high-speed, high-throughput cell counter. They work in diverse areas such as vaccine research, CHO cell line generation, and immune monitoring cores. We are happy to hear back from our Cellaca MX users that they now can design in vivo experiments without a cell counting bottleneck."
Dr. Kristie Barth, an Immunologist at Evelo Biosciences, commented "The Cellaca MX has dramatically reduced sample processing time for our ex vivo preparations. What used to take us 5 people and 7 hours, now takes us only 3 people and 4 hours to process the samples, count the cells and plate them for downstream assays. Not only has the Cellaca MX saved us time and increased our efficiency, but it also has improved our sample quality. Cells no longer sit on ice waiting to be counted, making the data output for our proteomic, genomic, and flow cytometry applications more accurate."
Scientists can see the products nominated and vote here >>
As a thank you for their time and insight, all scientists who vote will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a $500/£400/450 € Amazon Gift Card with SelectScience.
Voting closes on May 6, 2020. The winner will be announced at a special online ceremony during the SelectScience Virtual Summit on Cancer and Immunology Research, which takes place May 11-13, 2020.
