TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traditional clinical trials models were solely focussed on the site. Sites were selected for participation based on their experience, expertise and supposed recruiting ability; this process was often hurried and reliant on their track record and database.
As the world evolves, especially in today's pandemic, patients demand more and indeed expect more as technology improves. When considering participation in a trial, visiting the site on a regular basis isn't always attractive or possible.
Patient centric trials, virtual trials, community-based models, decentralized trials… whatever you call them, the goal is to focus on taking the patient care in clinical trials to the patient. If the trial goes to the patient, they are more likely to participate, continue and complete the trial. The patient's location becomes less of a problem, they don't need to travel to site as often, so sites can recruit from further afield, increasing their contribution whilst not over burdening their own staff.
Patients are allowed more choice of treatments they may otherwise not be offered, or not be able to commit to; this is especially important in pediatric & rare indications, where the logistics of participation are further increased.
In a world of social media & Amazon, the traditional model will no longer suffice; the decentralized world is here and there is no going back.
Join Stuart Redding, Chief Operating Officer, MRN, in a live webinar on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Changing Landscape of Decentralized Clinical Trials.
