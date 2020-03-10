SHORT HILLS, N.J., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation will host three pharmacy-related webinars about osteoporosis, dental care, and bowel management for individuals and families living with spinal cord injuries. These webinars, produced as part of the Paralysis Resource Center's community education initiative, will consider how care and common medications can impact an individual's health and well-being. All webinars are free and will be presented by Jay Gupta RPh, MS, MTM Specialist, C-IAYT.
Gupta is a registered pharmacist, medication therapy management specialist, and yoga therapist. He is co-founder of RxRelax, LLC, and YogaCaps, Inc., a non-profit focusing on chronic disease prevention and sustainable lifestyle change. Jay has received the Cardinal Health Generation Rx Champions Award for community-based drug abuse prevention and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) award for Excellence in Innovation.
"There are numerous secondary health conditions that afflict individuals living with paralysis," says Angela Catillon, Director of Operations, Paralysis Resource Center. "Generating awareness of these conditions and making sure our community understands the health risks and how to manage them with medication and natural treatments is our primary goal."
Friday, March 27, 2020, 12:00 PM ET
Webinar 1 - Understanding medication: Osteoporosis
People living with spinal cord injuries are at increased risk of bone loss, muscle atrophy, and fractures. This webinar provides an overview of osteoporosis, a roundup of common medications and how they may impact bone health, and offers suggestions for natural treatments.
Friday, April 17, 2020, 12:00 PM ET
Webinar 2 - Understanding medication: Dental Care
Dental care is a critical aspect of overall health. This webinar reviews recommended care specific to people living with spinal cord injuries, discusses medicines that may impact oral health, and considers questions to ask a potential dentist.
Friday, May 29, 2020, 12:00 PM ET
Webinar 3 - Understanding medication: Bowel Management
To better understand bowel management, this webinar reviews the anatomy and physiology of the GI tract with specific considerations for people living with spinal cord injuries. Medications that may impact bowel function will be discussed, along with natural strategies.
Visit the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation event page for more details and to register for these webinars and other upcoming events.
ABOUT REEVE FOUNDATION:
The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.
CONTACT:
Rita Gentles
rgentles@christopherreeve.org
973-933-7123