BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In appreciation for public school teachers across the U.S. and in celebration of Young Sheldon's fifth season run on CBS, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation (TCLFF) (https://chucklorrefamilyfoundation.org) is partnering with top education nonprofit DonorsChoose (https://www.donorschoose.org) to support teachers and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education. This $1.5M commitment will support schools in low-income communities and is dedicated to middle school applied science classroom projects.
TCLFF will match up to $500,000 per year for the next three years and eligible STEM projects as of November 15 will be identified with the Young Sheldon logo on DonorsChoose.
"This partnership will provide so many important learning opportunities for America's future scientists, engineers, and mathematicians," said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. "We so appreciate the continued support from The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation and Young Sheldon, and together, we're excited to empower teachers and students across the country as they explore the sciences."
Chuck Lorre said, "On behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we are so proud to continue supporting public school STEM teachers and all the real life aspiring young Sheldon's in the world. We know that when it comes to STEM classroom projects, inspired teachers create inspired students. That is why we are so proud to continue our work supporting our public school STEM teachers through our partnership with DonorsChoose. We hope these matching funds will help them to continue their great work motivating the next generation of STEM super stars."
TCLFF and Young Sheldon first partnered with DonorsChoose to fund teacher classroom STEM projects in 2019 with an initial grant of $200,000.00. This new Young Sheldon match with DonorsChoose is part of The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation's long standing mission to support STEM education in public schools. In 2018, TCLFF created The Young Sheldon STEM Initiative, which has provided over $1.6 million of funding to 55 public schools in Southern California and East Texas, with two-year grants designed specifically to support STEM teachers' in-class curricula and after-school robotics programs. The Young Sheldon STEM Initiative reaches more than 36,000 students and 50% of those students qualify for free and reduced lunches. The Big Bang Theory Scholarship Endowment at UCLA was launched in 2015 to ensure undergraduate students in need of financial aid who are pursuing their higher education in STEM fields can graduate without tuition debt. And, in 2019, TCLFF launched the The Big Bang Theory Graduate Fellowship Fund, which provides dedicated scholarships for TBBT/UCLA scholars who have been accepted into a STEM-focused graduate or PhD programs.
About Young Sheldon
For more than a decade on The Big Bang Theory, audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper (played by Emmy® winner Jim Parsons). This single-camera, half-hour comedy gives viewers the chance to meet him in childhood in East Texas, as the 9-year-old Sheldon (Iain Armitage) embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become. Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord, with Annie Potts and Jim Parsons. Created by Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro, the series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lorre, Molaro, Parsons and Todd Spiewak are executive producers. Now in its fifth season, Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8:00 pm ET/PT on CBS.
About DonorsChoose
DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 5 million people and partners have contributed $1.1 billion to support 2 million teacher requests for learning resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the teacher, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit https://www.donorschoose.org.
