The Clinic for Dermatology & Wellness is proud to announce the opening of their second location, The Annex at The Clinic, conveniently located directly across the street from The Clinic's main location in Medford.
The Annex at The Clinic will serve medical dermatology patients, providing skin cancer screenings and treatment for a wide range of common dermatological concerns, including acne, rosacea, moles, rashes and much more.
"We strive to deliver optimal care and services to every patient, which is why The Annex is such a thrilling addition to our practice," explains Joe Gatti, MPAS, PA-C, a founding member of the The Clinic. "With The Annex, we'll be able to better serve our patients!"
While The Annex will solely focus on medical dermatology services. The Clinic's main location will continue to offer medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatology services, as well as Mohs micrographic surgery.
Here are the details for The Clinic's new location:
The Annex at The Clinic for Dermatology & Wellness, LLC
2937 Siskiyou Blvd. Ste. 1, Medford, OR 97504
541-200-2777
Hours of operation: Tuesday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
What to expect at The Clinic
The Clinic for Dermatology and Wellness in Medford, Oregon offers medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatology, in addition to advanced Mohs micrographic surgery for skin cancer. For patient convenience, The Clinic also offers virtual visits with teledermatology. Whether visiting The Clinic for an annual skin cancer screening, a CoolSculpting® non-invasive fat reduction session or a skin brightening treatment with HydraFacial®, patients will receive the warmest and most attentive care, administered with the highest level of expertise in the industry.
Services at The Clinic include a full menu of medical and surgical dermatology in addition to the following state-of-the-art medspa treatments:
- CoolSculpting
- Botox® and dermal fillers
- BLU-U Acne Treatments
- Chemical peels
- BBL™ photofacials (ForeverYoung™, ForeverBare™, ForeverClear™)
- Microneedling
- HydraFacial
- Medical-grade skin care.
The Clinic's main location is located at 2924 Siskiyou Blvd., Suite 200, Medford, OR 97504. The Annex at The Clinic is located at 2937 Siskiyou Blvd. Ste. 1, Medford, OR 97504. Both locations have the same phone number: 541.200.2777. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, please call 541.200.2777 or request a consultation online today.
About The Clinic for Dermatology & Wellness
Founded in 2016, The Clinic is a patient care experience not found anywhere else in the Rogue Region. The Clinic is a state-of-the-art dermatology practice in the heart of East Medford, offering medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatology services, as well as Mohs micrographic surgery. At The Clinic, we pride ourselves on providing high quality medical services in a patient-centered care setting, where our patients become our family.
About Kevin Wright, MD, FAAD
Dr. Kevin Wright recently joined the team at The Clinic for Dermatology & Wellness as medical director and a board-certified staff dermatologist.
Dr. Wright currently splits his time between Medford and San Diego, where he is an active duty United States Naval Officer serving as the staff dermatologist at the Naval Medical Center San Diego (Balboa). Dr. Wright and his family have long been interested in the Rogue Valley and plan to settle here after his time in the Navy concludes.
Dr. Wright received his medical degree from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Washington, DC, after graduating with a double major from the University of Colorado. After running a hyperbaric chamber for US Navy dive teams in Micronesia, he then completed three years of dermatology training at the Naval Medical Center San Diego, the last as chief resident. He received the Alfred Hollander Memorial Award for teaching, as well as professional and personal integrity. Dr. Wright specializes in all facets of complex medical and surgical dermatology, with an extra focus on aesthetic and sun care regimens, acne, tattoo reactions, anogenital disease, infectious diseases of the skin, and precancerous and cutaneous oncology. His dermatologic career and passion for travelling have taken him around the world.
Outside of work, Dr. Wright and his family can usually be found enjoying the great outdoors. He is an avid surfer and enjoys hiking, camping and spending time with his family.
