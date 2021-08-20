MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Clinic for Dermatology and Wellness in Medford, Oregon, is thrilled to now be taking appointments for EMSCULPT NEO®, the first and only non-invasive 2-in-1 body contouring technology to combine simultaneous muscle building and fat reduction in four convenient 30-minute treatments, spaced one week apart.
Please call 541.200.2777 to schedule an appointment or request a consultation online today!
On average, patients who participated in the seven clinical trials of EMSCULPT NEO resulted in 25% muscle mass increase and 30% fat reduction without any downtime.
More Muscle, Less Fat!
EMSCULPT NEO offers more of the same powerful high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) muscle-building energy of EMSCULPT® and adds radiofrequency (RF) energy to the mix to trigger fat reduction as well. The result is simultaneous fat reduction and muscle growth in one efficient, cost-effective technology. With the way EMSCULPT NEO works, it can also result in skin tightening in the treated areas!
EMSCULPT NEO can be applied to these areas:
- Abdomen
- Buttocks
- Arms
- Calves
- Thighs
How is EMSCULPT NEO different from CoolSculpting® and SculpSure®?
CoolSculpting and SculpSure target subcutaneous (pinchable) fat, while EMSCULPT NEO burns visceral fat (the deeper layer of fat that surrounds the organs), causing a deeper and more beneficial form of fat reduction.
To learn more about EMSCULPT NEO and schedule an appointment, please call 541.200.2777 or request a consultation online today!
About The Clinic for Dermatology & Wellness
Founded in 2016, The Clinic is a patient care experience not found anywhere else in the Rogue Region. The Clinic is a state-of-the-art dermatology practice in the heart of East Medford, offering medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatology services, as well as Mohs micrographic surgery. At The Clinic, we pride ourselves on providing high quality medical services in a patient-centered care setting, where our patients become our family.
About Kevin Wright, MD, FAAD
Dr. Kevin Wright recently joined the team at The Clinic for Dermatology & Wellness as medical director and a board-certified staff dermatologist. Dr. Wright currently splits his time between Medford and San Diego, where he is an active duty United States Naval Officer serving as the staff dermatologist at the Naval Medical Center San Diego (Balboa). Dr. Wright and his family have long been interested in the Rogue Valley and plan to settle here after his time in the Navy concludes.
Dr. Wright received his medical degree from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Washington, D.C., after graduating with a double major from the University of Colorado. After running a hyperbaric chamber for US Navy dive teams in Micronesia, he then completed three years of dermatology training at the Naval Medical Center San Diego, the last as chief resident. He received the Alfred Hollander Memorial Award for teaching, as well as professional and personal integrity. Dr. Wright specializes in all facets of complex medical and surgical dermatology, with an extra focus on aesthetic and sun care regimens, acne, tattoo reactions, anogenital disease, infectious diseases of the skin, and precancerous and cutaneous oncology.
Media Contact
Joe Atzenbeck, The Clinic for Dermatology and Wellness, 541.200.2777, info@theclinicoregon.com
SOURCE The Clinic for Dermatology and Wellness