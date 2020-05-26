WASHINGTON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma (CARIT) announces its launch as the 501(c)6 non-profit organization. CARIT seeks to establish the coordination and funding necessary to enable innovation in trauma treatment, to harness scientific concepts and discoveries from multidisciplinary scientific fields and ensure that these innovations are brought to bear for trauma, emergency, and pre-hospital care. CARIT now has one of the world's leading research universities, Indiana University, as its founding member.
Any organization (academic, industry or non-profit) conducting or supporting research in trauma and emergency care or developing trauma-relevant products is eligible to be considered for membership in CARIT. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here.
About the Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma
The Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma (CARIT) is a consensus-driven, multi-disciplinary alliance of industry, academic and research institutions, treatment professionals, non-profits, professional societies, and others whose shared goals are to incentivize innovation, facilitate research, and augment R&D funding for unmet needs in trauma, emergency, and pre-hospital care in order to improve treatment and to reduce mortality and morbidity. Together, CARIT members will call upon the federal government to reinvigorate its commitment to trauma and emergency care research through a multi-year advocacy and education campaign. CARIT activities are managed by The Conafay Group, a Washington, DC based government relations firm.
For more information, visit: www.caritrauma.com
About Indiana University
Founded in 1820, Indiana University is one of the world's foremost public institutions. With more than 112,000 students and 19,000 employees statewide, IU continues to pursue its core missions of education and research while building a foundation for the university's enduring strengths in teaching and learning, world-class scholarship, innovation, creative activity, community engagement and academic freedom. Bloomington is the flagship campus of the university, and each one of IU's seven campuses is an accredited, four-year degree-granting institution.
IU's world-class researchers have driven innovation and creative initiatives that matter for 200 years. From curing testicular cancer to collaborating with NASA to search for life on Mars, IU has earned its reputation as a world-class research institution. Supported by $680 million last year from our partners, IU researchers are building collaborations and uncovering new solutions that improve lives in Indiana and around the globe. IU researchers are involved in pioneering trauma-care research for example:
Precision Trauma Care
Physician researchers at the IU School of Medicine and partnering institutions are working to better understand why some patients recover and are more likely to die after traumatic injury, even when those injuries are very similar. Elucidating what factors contribute to trauma-related morbidities such as multi-organ dysfunction and sepsis can help predict which patients are at greater risk of suffering these secondary effects of trauma. The goal is to be able to deliver more targeted trauma care and ultimately, save more lives.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Indiana University School of Medicine is recognized as a national leader in the research, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of traumatic brain injuries and mild traumatic brain injuries, also known as concussions. Faculty investigators at IU School of Medicine and partnering organizations utilize innovative approaches to better understand the causes of concussions, in addition to interventions, to improve the overall treatment and recovery of individuals with TBI.
Trauma Regeneration and Rehabilitation/Military Medicine Program
Focusing on developing patient-specific interventions, these investigators are working to treat patients sustaining musculoskeletal injury, specifically injuries that result in acute and chronic musculoskeletal disease. These treatment goals include acute interventions, regenerative interventions for both bone and muscle, and eventually identifying the optimal means of rehabilitation for the patient to resume a normal lifestyle. The primary goal is to enable military personnel to lead normal, productive lives and perform daily activities comparable to their non-injured cohorts, but an important secondary goal is the potential to return to active duty status and continue their military service.
About The Conafay Group
The Conafay Group, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for CARIT. The team specializes in representing life sciences companies, universities, and other organizations in the biomedical space before the federal government and associated stakeholders. Services include developing a strategy to secure federal non-dilutive funding, congressional and agency relationship building, alliance development and policy lobbying.
