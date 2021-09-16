LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intuitive business and personal development consultant, Colleen Gallagher provides a forum for discussions about online marketing strategies, new-age, psychology, and perspectives on global development through her online production, The Colleen Gallagher Podcast. In just over 18 months, the podcast has organically received over 4,000 downloads and seeks to activate and empower listeners to reach their full potential and live their modern-day fairytale life.
"I'd like to personally thank my listeners for being a part of this community," said Gallagher. "Reaching 4,000 downloads is more than just a number; it represents the deep meaning of every person who has chosen to raise their hand and say yes, I am meant for more in this life, I am meant to take the scary path of trusting faith and the intangible to achieve real results in life, and I am willing."
With nearly 70 unique episodes hosted by Gallagher, she aims to help audiences create an out-of-this-world reality by combining her travel experiences of visiting 42 countries by the age of 27, working for a $23 billion company, a $400 million company in sales, and founder of her own company. A childhood cancer survivor, Gallagher is dedicated to educating, activating, and empowering people to create lifestyle careers they love.
Gallagher aspires to be a global heart-centered creator of online educational experiences, content, and products and intends to inspire her listeners to become this too. Topic highlights include the power of digital marketing and top secrets to make it a success, what holistic healing means so you can begin the journey to self-empowerment to heal yourself, how to date well and create amazing relationships, and what is anxiety and how can you begin to manage it, to name a new.
Listeners can also join the movement to influence the world with frequency, love, and digital marketing with the all-new Magical Activation Sticker so users can spark their own conversations and also be included as a leader in this movement.
The Colleen Gallagher Podcast is available on multiple platforms including iHeart Radio, iTunes Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, PodPlayer, PodChaser, Deezer, and Listen Notes. To receive the frequency, listeners are invited to tune in and subscribe.
Visit colleengallagher.co/podcast to listen to The Colleen Gallagher Podcast on your favorite device now.
About Colleen Gallagher:
Colleen Gallagher is an intuitive business and personal development consultant. She has survived childhood cancer, is a global citizen, an advocate for everyone to have an opportunity to live their dreams and an academic who is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Psychology with a focus on Global Leadership and Change. She is an author of multiple books, including her latest release An Uncompromised Life, and the host of The Colleen Gallagher podcast. Her greatest success is seeing her clients fall in love with life by overcoming trauma and life challenges and create a lifestyle career that impacts the world. Gallagher empowers leaders and businesses to come to a newfound clarity of their mission so that they can better understand their gifts while taking calculated action to grow their businesses. Gallagher offers these experiences through online courses, in-person retreats, her podcast, books and products. Currently, Gallagher resides in Los Angeles, California.
