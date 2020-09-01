WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a CARF-accredited and nationally recognized provider of support coordination and other services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, today announced the acquisition of the assets of Advocates in Action, a provider of support coordination services in the state of New Jersey. This addition will continue to expand The Columbus Organization's strong consumer focus that is core to both companies' missions, creating a shared organization with the goal of providing superior and innovative supports for individuals and their families in the Garden State.
Joy England, founder and CEO of Advocates in Action expressed the following: "I am very happy to reach an agreement with Columbus to assume the care of the employees and individuals within Advocates support coordination program. Columbus is not only mission aligned with Advocates in Action, Columbus brings profound capabilities and a reputation of stellar advocacy and overall work with all individuals served."
The Columbus Organization's Executive Director of Care Coordination In New Jersey, Tanya Wyant, Ph.D., stated, "We are delighted to welcome Advocate's support coordination individuals and talented coordinators into The Columbus Organization. Advocates built a loyal and strong following as a self-approving provider of support coordination in New Jersey. We are confident that their addition to our team will add further to Columbus' growing capability and reputation in the state."
About The Columbus Organization
The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care/support coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. The Company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for its customers. The Columbus Organization provides a wide array of services specifically for families, individuals and the organizations that support them. For more information, visit www.columbusorg.com.
