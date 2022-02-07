TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic planning and execution are crucial when implementing rare disease clinical trials, especially when factoring in the added complexities of pediatric rare disease trials.
There are many operational and regulatory challenges to consider when planning for pediatric rare disease clinical trials, including recruitment, elevated regulatory scrutiny, blood volume restrictions and supply chain logistics. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought additional challenges that have further intensified the need for strategic planning and flexibility to best position a trial for success.
Without careful, strategic planning to tackle these challenges, trials may be fraught with operational hurdles which can delay recruitment and other study milestones. Identifying potential challenges before they arise while mitigating associated risks ensures studies are best positioned for success.
Attend this webinar with Medpace experts on Rare Disease Day 2022 as they share operational and regulatory challenges associated with pediatric rare disease clinical trials, along with strategies to help anticipate and overcome them.
Join experts from Medpace, Gregory Hale, MD, Senior Medical Director, Hematology & Oncology; Tanya Konovalenko, MPharm, RAC, Director, Regulatory Affairs, Scientific and Strategic Development; and Kyle Haas, MBA, Associate Director, Clinical Trial Manager, for the live webinar on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Complexities of Pediatric Rare Disease Clinical Trials: Regulatory and Operational Strategies for Success.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks