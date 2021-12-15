SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the average U.S. adult sitting about 10 hours a day, the MENFURS team argues that the majority of people fail to sit with proper posture, even though it's crucial to their health. CoreFitBall Pro, the stabilized gym ball chair, aims to naturally induce the proper posture through the elasticity of the gym ball and the stable support of the stand. After launching the CoreFitBall Pro on Kickstarter on November 25th, 2021, their product has successfully raised its initial Kickstarter funding goal of $10,000 in less than 14 days.
The CoreFitBall Pro features a heavy duty premium gym ball that is evenly thick throughout, a stability-based, anti-twist 4-component support structure, creora® sports fabric cover, and the anti-slip silicone feat. All materials of CoreFitBall Pro are eco-friendly products that received certification from the US CPSC and the European CE.
Promoting better posture and activated muscles, the CoreFitBall Pro as a chair provides a solution for those who cannot break the vicious cycle of poor posture with ordinary chairs and fail to consistently use the traditional gym ball as a chair due to high levels of instability and discomfort.
Designed to preserve the benefits of a traditional gym ball, and offer additional unique benefits, the CoreFitBall Pro naturally promotes activity to users. Aside from posture correcting, one of its core benefits include being able to conduct full-body workouts by using it as gym equipment. The CoreFitBall Pro Kickstarter campaign features a demonstration guide video conducted by a professional fitness instructor in order to guide users through the various exercises they can perform with the product. These exercises were customized and developed by the MENFURS team in collaboration with the rehabilitation therapy professors and professional fitness trainers.
The CoreFitBall Pro will be available starting from $109 during its 37-day Indiegogo campaign until December 31st, 2021. To learn more about the product, please visit its Kickstarter page.
